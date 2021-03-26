Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 59 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 59 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 42,332. There has been one more deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. It was reported that it was a man, age 51-60.

There are 67 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Six others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,033, which is 97 percent, and there are 826 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 806,792 on Friday with 781 new cases. There have been 20 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,816, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 802 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 11 fewer than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.160 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 781,415, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,067 cases, up 3; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 13,914 cases, up 35; 143 deaths



Grundy County: 1,738 cases, up 1; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,043 cases, down 1; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,309 cases, up 5; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,898 cases, up 1; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,235 cases, up 3; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,624 cases, up 3; 28 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 48,078 cases, up 98; 606 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 84,917 cases, up 130; 890 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 89,964 cases, up 110; 1,550 deaths, up 2