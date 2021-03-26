 Friday, March 26, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 59 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

Friday, March 26, 2021

Hamilton County had 59 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 42,332. There has been one more deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. It was reported that it was a man, age 51-60. 

There are 67 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Six others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,033, which is 97 percent, and there are 826 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 806,792 on Friday with 781 new cases. There have been 20 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,816, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 802 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 11 fewer than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.160 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 781,415, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,067 cases, up 3; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  13,914 cases, up 35; 143 deaths

Grundy County: 1,738 cases, up 1; 30 deaths

Marion County: 3,043 cases, down 1; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,309 cases, up 5; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,898 cases, up 1; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,235 cases, up 3; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,624 cases, up 3; 28 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 48,078 cases, up 98; 606 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 84,917 cases, up 130; 890 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 89,964 cases, up 110; 1,550 deaths, up 2


March 26, 2021

Police Blotter: Don't Hand Munchie Your Cell Phone If He Knocks On The Door; Skinny White Male Is Suspect After Cars Rummaged Through On Brandermill Lane

March 26, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

March 26, 2021

A woman on Glass Street called police saying her boyfriend was drunk and cussing at her. The boyfriend left the house before police arrived. They told her to lock the doors so he could not come

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV.

Hamilton County had 59 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 42,332. There has been one more deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. It was reported that it



Police Blotter: Don't Hand Munchie Your Cell Phone If He Knocks On The Door; Skinny White Male Is Suspect After Cars Rummaged Through On Brandermill Lane

A woman on Glass Street called police saying her boyfriend was drunk and cussing at her. The boyfriend left the house before police arrived. They told her to lock the doors so he could not come back for the night. Police were called back again and found both the man and woman heavily intoxicated and verbally arguing. The boyfriend, who had called police the second time, was attempting

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Works a. MR-2021-0171 Arrowhead Investments c/o Bryan Youngblood (Abandonment). An ordinance

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960's while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While

Roy Exum: A Time For Miracles

I am constantly amazed by the influence that our Christian God holds over the United States. I wish we could see his miracles unfold rather than hear about his glory afterwards. A dear friend shared a wonderful story with me earlier this week and every bit of this tale is true. This is a perfect introduction to this weekend's Palm Sunday, which begins the Christian Holy Week.

Sports

Mocs Vs. Mercer: Game Day Timeline, Parking And General Information

he Chattanooga Mocs football team is excited to welcome fans back to Finley Stadium on Saturday for a Southern Conference showdown against Mercer. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) and kickoff is set for Noon. Lots of things are different for this spring season, so be sure to check out the information below before making your way over to Finley Stadium. TICKETS All outdoor

Tickets Are Now Available For NISA Legends Cup Spring Tournament

National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announces tickets for the Legends Cup Spring Tournament here are available now through cfctix.com . NISA anticipates an electric return of supporters in the stands. A reduced capacity number for W. Max Finley Stadium will be determined in accordance with state and local government guidelines in the coming weeks. Fans also will again


