Georgia Has No New COVID Deaths, 753 More Cases
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,487.
There were 753 new cases, as that total reached 849,607 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,498, which is 2 more than Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,348 cases, up 9; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,157 cases, up 3; 60 deaths; 167 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,161 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 57 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,170 cases, up 6; 76 deaths; 266 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,516 cases, up 14; 221 deaths; 719 hospitalizations