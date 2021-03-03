Bronathon Carter, 34, Arrested In Murder Of Quintez Bulloch Last Year

Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the July 30, 2020, homicide of Quintez Bulloch that occurred in the 2900 block of Lightfoot Mill Road.

Bronathon Carter, 34, is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, felony possession of a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony.

The Chattanooga Police Department's Fugitive Unit located Carter with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service.



