Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, ANASTASIA G

8011 SUE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ALEXANDER, MICHAEL ALLEN

1014 PARK CITY RD. ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

ARNOLD, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

4912 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112501

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARAJAS-CORONA, JOSE HECTOR

1900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN

TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOZZA, TIFFANY SUZANNE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211182

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROWN, JACQUELINE R

790 CANDIES CREEK RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

BUTLER, CHARLES ARRON

4911 PATTEN TOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 73 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CASE, JESSICA

132 MOORES MILL RD PELZER, 29669

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

COOPER, TAMMY ELIZABETH

4612 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE

2604 KOBLENTZ CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FORD, JASMINE DENISE

1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

GRAY, DYREY

908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101211

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HADDOX, ARIEL D

2800 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HAMBY, ZACHARY JOSHUA

6312 POTTS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163534

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARTLEY, JORDAN REED

11291 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE)

---

HODGE, TADARRIUS DEWAYNE

2412 12 E 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

HOLLEY, DAVID VAN DAMME

6009 GIBBS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL

1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LAWRENCE, LARRY ANTHONY

1414 CONTINTENIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---LINDER, WILL DEMARIO1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---MARCHAND, JESSICA1351 PASSENGER ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS1915 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---MAULDIN, GARY REX536 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLER, DAVID KEITH191 ROBINSON LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PASLEY, TIMEKA CHAVON1008 GILLESPIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---PATTERSON, ASHLEY S3229 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, RONNIE LEE1162 BRIAN LN NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PENN, LONTIA DARNELL3822 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113121Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---PUTNAM, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE387 FASHION CIRCLE CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RITCHIE, BRYAN KYLE670 DOGWOOD LANE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---ROBINSON, THADDUS DEMITRUS4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 1205 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)---SEYMOUR, LOGAN DEANWILLOW CREEK APTS.APT. 34 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SHACKELFORD, ELAINE1218 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWEETEN, KAITLYN GRACE4312 GREEN SHANTY RD EAST BRAINERD, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---THOMAS, WALTER2426 COMB FLOWER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---WOOTEN, WILLIE LEE220 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY (POPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTY