Pair Sought After Fleeing From Sheriff's Deputies Early Wednesday Morning; 3 Sheriff Vehicles Damaged

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Two suspects are wanted after fleeing from sheriff's deputies early Wednesday morning.

 

At approximately 12:04 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started near the Holly Hills subdivision.

The pursuit was initiated after responding to a call of suspects breaking into vehicles and two vehicles were observed driving recklessly in the area.

 

After responding to the scene, a county deputy observed a black Nissan Versa and gray Honda Civic driving recklessly in the area and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicles then fled and the deputy initiated a pursuit. 

 

During the pursuit, a Sheriff sergeant attempted to block the Nissan, but the suspect vehicle made a sharp turn and left the roadway. The suspect driver and passenger then exited the moving vehicle and fled on foot. The HCSO deputy attempted to exit their vehicle to pursue the suspects on foot, but the Nissan rolled back and struck the patrol vehicle driver's side door.

 

Two HCSO deputies were also involved in a crash while responding to assist with the pursuit. The deputies were traveling west on Jenkins Road and a suspect vehicle started traveling towards them. The first deputy took evasive action to avoid the suspect’s vehicle colliding with them, causing the second deputy to rear-end the first deputy.  

 

All deputies involved in crashes were uninjured. The HCSO Traffic Division and Tennessee Highway Patrol are conducting traffic investigations. 

 

A loaded handgun was recovered from the Nissan. The suspects who fled on foot were not located but were found to match the description of the persons checking vehicles from the initial call. HCSO is working to identify the suspects. 

 

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services Division has been taking an enhanced approach to stop and prevent car break-ins and thefts in the Holly Hills community since the tornadoes last year. This pursuit was initiated to apprehend suspects who are committing these crimes. While these suspects were not located last night, this pursuit highlights the dangers HCSO deputies face every day and the work they do to protect and serve our community.”


Woman, 44; Woman, 23, Shot After Argument On Tunnel Boulevard

Catoosa County Jail Inmate Back In Custody After Leaving Work Detail

Man, 56, Shot On North Moore Road On Tuesday Afternoon


A woman, 44, and another woman, 23, were shot at a residence on Tunnel Boulevard after a group was involved in an argument just after midnight. At approximately 12:10 a.m., Chattanooga ... (click for more)

David Matthew Faulkner, the inmate and trustee who left a work detail on Tuesday, has been located and is in custody at the Catoosa County jail. He has been charged with escape and is awaiting ... (click for more)

A man, 56, was shot Tuesday afternoon on North Moore Road. At approximately 3:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of North Moore Road on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)



Opinion

Senator Blackburn: Creating Solutions For The Rural Health Care Crisis

Every parent knows the sinking feeling that hits when your child drops from the monkey bars or when a grandparent can’t get up from a fall. For families in rural areas, that sense of worry is immediately followed by the risk of not getting medical care in time. Through phone calls with friends and virtual meetings, I hear from Tennesseans in rural areas who were struggling to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An April Fool’s Preview

The regular readers of Chattanoogan.com are well aware that on the first day of each new month, I take a walk “in my garden.” Every month I dole out “orchids and onions” to those who I believe have earned them. Actually, “Orchids and Onions” originated at McCallie School many years before I was born and was always a highly-anticipated feature with every new edition. Unfortunately, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


