Pair Sought After Fleeing From Sheriff's Deputies Early Wednesday Morning; 3 Sheriff Vehicles Damaged

Two suspects are wanted after fleeing from sheriff's deputies early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:04 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started near the Holly Hills subdivision. The pursuit was initiated after responding to a call of suspects breaking into vehicles and two vehicles were observed driving recklessly in the area.

After responding to the scene, a county deputy observed a black Nissan Versa and gray Honda Civic driving recklessly in the area and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicles then fled and the deputy initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, a Sheriff sergeant attempted to block the Nissan, but the suspect vehicle made a sharp turn and left the roadway. The suspect driver and passenger then exited the moving vehicle and fled on foot. The HCSO deputy attempted to exit their vehicle to pursue the suspects on foot, but the Nissan rolled back and struck the patrol vehicle driver's side door.

Two HCSO deputies were also involved in a crash while responding to assist with the pursuit. The deputies were traveling west on Jenkins Road and a suspect vehicle started traveling towards them. The first deputy took evasive action to avoid the suspect’s vehicle colliding with them, causing the second deputy to rear-end the first deputy.

All deputies involved in crashes were uninjured. The HCSO Traffic Division and Tennessee Highway Patrol are conducting traffic investigations.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the Nissan. The suspects who fled on foot were not located but were found to match the description of the persons checking vehicles from the initial call. HCSO is working to identify the suspects.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services Division has been taking an enhanced approach to stop and prevent car break-ins and thefts in the Holly Hills community since the tornadoes last year. This pursuit was initiated to apprehend suspects who are committing these crimes. While these suspects were not located last night, this pursuit highlights the dangers HCSO deputies face every day and the work they do to protect and serve our community.”