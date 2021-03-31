Woman, 44; Woman, 23, Shot After Argument On Tunnel Boulevard

A woman, 44, and another woman, 23, were shot at a residence on Tunnel Boulevard after a group was involved in an argument just after midnight.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 30 Tunnel Blvd. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located the two women suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

The victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were told that multiple people outside a residence were arguing which ultimately led to gunfire and the two women being shot.

Investigators also located two vehicles with bullet holes.