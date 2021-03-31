Woman, 44; Woman, 23, Shot After Argument On Tunnel Boulevard

A woman, 44, and another woman, 23, were shot at a residence on Tunnel Boulevard after a group was involved in an argument just after midnight.
At approximately 12:10 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 30 Tunnel Blvd. on reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival officers located the two women suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
The victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators were told that multiple people outside a residence were arguing which ultimately led to gunfire and the two women being shot.
Investigators also located two vehicles with bullet holes.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.