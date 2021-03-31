AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/31/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
March 31, 2021
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 03/31/2021
1 CALLOWAY, ... (click for more)
(click for more)
As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction.
I have know Coach Jennings since he was the head football coach at Brainerd High School. His leadership and vision are responsible for the success of many young men. I am sure he will be missed, because men like him don't come around that often.
I am not sure what his next step is but I am sure it will be a big one,
Congratulations, Coach, on a lifetime of service!
Ernie ... (click for more)
The regular readers of Chattanoogan.com are well aware that on the first day of each new month, I take a walk "in my garden." Every month I dole out "orchids and onions" to those who I believe have earned them. Actually, "Orchids and Onions" originated at McCallie School many years before I was born and was always a highly-anticipated feature with every new edition.
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern Conference requirements.
Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women's basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 testing and training facilities as male athletes."