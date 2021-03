Hamilton County Has 1 New COVID Death, 52 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,514 New Cases, 42 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 54 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 19 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,843.There was one more death from the virus in the county reported since Wednesday, a white female between the ages of 61-70, bringing the total to 466.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 39,464, which is 97 percent, and there are 913 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 779,449 on Thursday with 1,514 new cases.There have been 42 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,501, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 864 people hospitalized from the virus, 29 fewer than Wednesday.Testing numbers are above 6.834 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 754,465, 97 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 2,010 cases, up 6; 10 deathsBradley County: 12,996 cases, up 39; 141 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 1,697 cases, up 5; 30 deathsMarion County: 2,947 cases, up 2; 44 deathsMeigs County: 1,267 cases; 21 deathsPolk County: 1,777 cases, up 7; 22 deathsRhea County: 4,152 cases; 73 deathsSequatchie County: 1,573 cases, up 9; 27 deathsKnox County: 46,250 cases, up 104; 587 deaths, up 5Davidson County: 81,809 cases, up 90; 871 deaths, up 1Shelby County: 87,618 cases, up 175; 1,509 deaths, up 7