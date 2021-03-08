Man, 69, Shot On Rogers Road Sunday Evening

A man, 69, was shot Sunday evening on Rogers Road.

At approximately 6:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Rogers Road on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. The victim said he was in his vehicle on Rogers Road when he realized he had been shot.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.