Tennessee Cash Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Million

Monday, March 8, 2021

The Tennessee Cash jackpot is now an estimated $1,100,000.

Since the Lottery launched Tennessee Cash in 2010, the game has minted only 14 millionaires – including two multi-millionaires – from the more than 1,500 drawings held for the game. As recently as Sept. 11, a Lottery player won a $1,148,030 jackpot, and the jackpot has been hit twice since then.

Tennessee Cash drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m.

CT/11:30 p.m. ET. Players have a chance to win one of eight different cash prizes, and they can also add Quick Cash to their Tennessee Cash ticket.

Quick Cash is an instant-win feature players can add to their Tennessee Cash play for an additional $1 for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Players must match five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot.


Hamilton County Has 58 New COVID-19 Cases; Tennessee Has 420 New Cases, 9 More COVID Deaths

Harrison Man, 86, Charged With Rape Of A Child

Hamilton County Updates COVID Deaths To 3 Fewer Than Recorded Sunday, 58 New Cases; Tennessee Has 420 New Cases, 9 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 55 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive Care Units. Two others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 14 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,078. The number of deaths from the virus in the county reported since Sunday was decreased by 3 since ... (click for more)

Harrison Man, 86, Charged With Rape Of A Child

An 86-year-old Harrison man has been charged with rape of a child. Randall Camp was also indicted on a charged of aggravated sexual battery. The indictment says it occurred between Jan. 1, 2015, and the end of 2018. The child was between eight and 13. (click for more)

Opinion

Just Say No To Metro Government

Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote. Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas? I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Winner Gets A Mess

No matter whether Tim Kelly or Kim White wins the April 13 th runoff to become the next Mayor of Chattanooga, the victory comes with a guarantee: neither one has ever seen such a mess. Of the top 150 largest cities in the United States, Chattanooga ranks 147 on the list of the Best- and Worse-Run Cities in America. Further, the Scenic City is currently No. 25 on the Most Dangerous ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Beat Florida, 65-54, On Senior Day; Secure #4 Seed For SEC Tournament

A balanced offensive effort and a momentum-shifting, second-half run propelled the Tennessee basketball team past Florida, 65-54, on Senior Day inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win secured the No. 4 seed and first-round bye for the Volunteers at next week's SEC Tournament. The Vols (17-7, 10-7 SEC) punished the Gators (13-8, 9-7 SEC) on the boards, out-rebounding Florida ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Cold, Heartless Business

I have debated for several days about whether or not I should jump into the fray so to speak about the recent layoffs, dismissals or whatever term you want to use regarding the termination of nine employees at WTVC-TV last week. Since I know as much as anyone about what happened to my friends Dave Staley, John Madewell and Erin Thomas, I have decided to give my perspective. You ... (click for more)


