Tennessee Cash Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Million

The Tennessee Cash jackpot is now an estimated $1,100,000.

Since the Lottery launched Tennessee Cash in 2010, the game has minted only 14 millionaires – including two multi-millionaires – from the more than 1,500 drawings held for the game. As recently as Sept. 11, a Lottery player won a $1,148,030 jackpot, and the jackpot has been hit twice since then.

Tennessee Cash drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m.

CT/11:30 p.m. ET. Players have a chance to win one of eight different cash prizes, and they can also add Quick Cash to their Tennessee Cash ticket.

Quick Cash is an instant-win feature players can add to their Tennessee Cash play for an additional $1 for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Players must match five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot.