 Saturday, April 10, 2021 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Brandon Bragg Gets 2 Years In Federal Prison On Gun Charge

Saturday, April 10, 2021
Brandon Bragg
Brandon Bragg

Brandon Bragg, 28, has been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Bragg appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Prosecutors said on Oct. 1, 2019, Chattanooga Police Gang Unit investigators and an ATF agent were in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue when they spotted a white Dodge Ram that matched the description of a vehicle that had evaded police a few days earlier.

It was at a gas station and they followed it to 2301 Milne St. Bragg and another male exited the truck.

Prosecutors said when the men were asked if they had any guns after noticing a bulge in Bragg's front pocket. They said Bragg raised his arm, then began to run. They said while he was running he began to pull a gun out of his pocket.

He was then tased and the gun went sliding across the street.

It was found to be a Springfield XD9 9 mm.

Bragg had a previous robbery conviction.

The sentence is concurrent to several cases Bragg is facing in General Sessions Court and consecutive to other Sessions cases.

 

 


April 10, 2021

Person Injured In Wreck That Results In Chemical Spill On I-75

April 10, 2021

Courtney High Murder Trial In Which State Is Seeking Death Penalty Is Set For July 27

April 10, 2021

Brandon Bragg Gets 2 Years In Federal Prison On Gun Charge


A person was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon, which also resulted in a chemical spill. The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the 1400 block of Interstate 75 southbound regarding ... (click for more)

The murder trial against Courtney High in which the state is seeking the death penalty has been set for July 27 in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz. High is charged along ... (click for more)

Brandon Bragg, 28, has been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Bragg appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Prosecutors said on ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Person Injured In Wreck That Results In Chemical Spill On I-75

A person was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon, which also resulted in a chemical spill. The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the 1400 block of Interstate 75 southbound regarding an accident and chemical spill. At 1 p.m., the Tri-Community VFD requested Hamilton County Hazmat team to help assist them with a chemical clean-up. Hazmat officials reported a box truck, ... (click for more)

Courtney High Murder Trial In Which State Is Seeking Death Penalty Is Set For July 27

The murder trial against Courtney High in which the state is seeking the death penalty has been set for July 27 in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz. High is charged along with Andre Grier and Charles Shelton in the May 2016 slaying of Bianca Horton. Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial and in the incident in which he ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Don't All Federal Judges Rule The Same Way?

A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties.” If judges are intelligent and well ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Comes the news that the University of Kentucky has, quite erroneously and therefore hysterically, just sent out 500,000 acceptance letters. As you wonder about the postage, here are this week’s riddles: THE RIDDLES 1) You have three stoves: a gas stove, a wood stove, and a coal stove, but only one match. Which should you light first? 2) I am full of holes, but I can still ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy Daisy Native Jessica Combs Featured By Austin Peay Alumni Association

Hixson native Jessica Combs was recently honored by the Austin Peay Alumni Association in an Alumni Spotlight article. Upon her graduation in 2016, Combs became a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) as a teaching pro and club professional. In 2019 APSU athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Combs would be returning to the school as its sixth head women’s ... (click for more)

Future Plans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors