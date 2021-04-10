Brandon Bragg Gets 2 Years In Federal Prison On Gun Charge

Brandon Bragg, 28, has been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Bragg appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Prosecutors said on Oct. 1, 2019, Chattanooga Police Gang Unit investigators and an ATF agent were in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue when they spotted a white Dodge Ram that matched the description of a vehicle that had evaded police a few days earlier.

It was at a gas station and they followed it to 2301 Milne St. Bragg and another male exited the truck.

Prosecutors said when the men were asked if they had any guns after noticing a bulge in Bragg's front pocket. They said Bragg raised his arm, then began to run. They said while he was running he began to pull a gun out of his pocket.

He was then tased and the gun went sliding across the street.

It was found to be a Springfield XD9 9 mm.

Bragg had a previous robbery conviction.

The sentence is concurrent to several cases Bragg is facing in General Sessions Court and consecutive to other Sessions cases.