2 Shot Early Sunday Morning On Milne Street

Two men, 26 and 38, were shot early Sunday morning on Milne Street.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police were notified that two men had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that two men were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims stated that they were in the 2100 block of Milne Street when unknown suspects began shooting in their direction. Officers then responded to that area but were unable to locate a crime scene.