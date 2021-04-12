Kindergarten Online Registration For Hamilton County Schools Now Open

 Monday, April 12, 2021 Weather

Hamilton County Schools’ online registration for kindergarten is now open and will continue through Friday, April 16. Families can access kindergarten registration on the district website at www.hcde.org/kindergartenreg

Families will need the following documents to complete the registration process:

  • Tennessee School Immunization and Physical Form or Medical/Religious Exemption from Immunizations
  • A copy of the child’s birth certificate or officially acceptable evidence of the date of birth
  • Two documents proving residency within the school zone (choose two from below dated within the last 30 days)
    • Lease, mortgage, or deed
    • Utility bill (water, electric, gas, cable)
    • Insurance document (medical, home, auto, life)
    • Government document showing address (IRS, SS)
    • Current bank statement or employment check stub 

Additional documents provided to the school if applicable:

  • Proof of court-ordered custody of a child living with a divorced parent, custodian, or legal guardian
  • A photo ID of the parent, custodian, or legal guardian

If you do not have internet access or have trouble uploading the required documents, you may visit your child’s zoned school location on April 14 to complete the registration process.

Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 15, to be eligible for kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.

A schedule for on-site registrations is also available at www.hcde.org/kindergartenreg.

Visit the school zone finder at  http://pubwebapps.hcde.org/zonefinder/zonefinder.aspx to verify your child’s zoned school.


