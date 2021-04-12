Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases; State Has 3 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 43,187. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,039, which is 97 percent, and there are 668 active cases.



There are 63 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 31 are county residents.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 824,914 on Monday with 640 new cases. There have been three more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,015, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 802 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 28 fewer than on Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 7.379 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 799,612, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,088 cases, up 6; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,342 cases, up 58; 147 deaths



Grundy County: 1,769 cases, up 5; 31 deaths



Marion County: 3,073 cases, up 1; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,326 cases, up 5; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,971 cases, up 11; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,288 cases, up 8; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,657 cases, up 5; 28 deaths



Knox County: 49,114 cases, up 154; 626 deaths, up 7



Davidson County: 86,793 cases, up 230; 919 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 91,953 cases, up 456; 1,575 deaths