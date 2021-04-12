 Monday, April 12, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases; State Has 3 More Deaths

Monday, April 12, 2021

Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 43,187. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,039, which is 97 percent, and there are 668 active cases.

There are 63 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 31 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 824,914 on Monday with 640 new cases. There have been three more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,015, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 802 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 28 fewer than on Sunday.

Testing numbers are above 7.379 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 799,612, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,088 cases, up 6; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,342 cases, up 58; 147 deaths

Grundy County: 1,769 cases, up 5; 31 deaths

Marion County: 3,073 cases, up 1; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,326 cases, up 5; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,971 cases, up 11; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,288 cases, up 8; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,657 cases, up 5; 28 deaths

Knox County: 49,114 cases, up 154; 626 deaths, up 7

Davidson County: 86,793 cases, up 230; 919 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 91,953 cases, up 456; 1,575 deaths


April 12, 2021

Student Killed, SRO Injured In Shooting At Austin-East High School In Knoxville

April 12, 2021

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

April 12, 2021

Police Hear Woman Screaming; Arrest Bernard Whatley


A student was killed and a School Resource Officer was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at Austin-East High School in Knoxville. Knoxville Police initially said there were multiple people ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward ... (click for more)

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Sunday at Germantown Road, and initially could not make contact with the complainant. Police said they heard a woman screaming for help inside



Student Killed, SRO Injured In Shooting At Austin-East High School In Knoxville

A student was killed and a School Resource Officer was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at Austin-East High School in Knoxville. Knoxville Police initially said there were multiple people shot in the incident near the close of school. The student who died was a male teenager, it was stated. Reports said the SRO was shot in the hip. The school was to be closed Tuesday ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement. Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education. “By using these funds wisely and returning ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Silverdale Baptist Academy Taught Me About Race

It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberate Pilsen Again!

Dear President Biden … A perfect caper has just landed in our lap and, Mr. Commander-in-Chief, according to the School of Free Thought, we can have a hot-diggedy time with this one. Not many on your cabinet will know this but on May 6 th , 1945, the “Fightin’ Armadillos,” which you’ll recognize as the 16 th Armored of General Patton’s Third Army, liberated Plzen, Czechoslovakia ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall To Furman In SoCon Soccer Semifinal

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon. With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Expect A Lot Of New Faces For Vol Basketball

Rick Barnes made an appearance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend, which was no surprise considering the Tennessee men’s basketball coach’s background. Barnes is a baseball fan and has been a regular there over the years. Furthermore, Vols baseball hasn’t been this appealing in decades, as evidenced by a top five national ranking and another SEC series victory, this ... (click for more)


