Man, 40, Shot Monday Afternoon On East 50th Street

A man, 40, was shot Monday afternoon, on East 50th Street.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of East 50th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. The victim said that he was in his yard when an unknown person shot in his direction.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.