Man, 40, Shot Monday Afternoon On East 50th Street

A man, 40, was shot Monday afternoon, on East 50th Street.
At approximately 3:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of East 50th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim said that he was in his yard when an unknown person shot in his direction.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.