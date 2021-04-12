 Monday, April 12, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 40, Shot Monday Afternoon On East 50th Street

Monday, April 12, 2021

A man, 40, was shot Monday afternoon, on East 50th Street. 

At approximately 3:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of East 50th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim said that he was in his yard when an unknown person shot in his direction.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Student Killed, Officer Injured In Restroom Shooting At Austin-East High School In Knoxville

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning


A student was killed and an officer was wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at Austin-East High School in Knoxville. The student who died was a male teenager, it was stated. Reports ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward ... (click for more)



Student Killed, Officer Injured In Restroom Shooting At Austin-East High School In Knoxville

Opinion

What Silverdale Baptist Academy Taught Me About Race

It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberate Pilsen Again!

Dear President Biden … A perfect caper has just landed in our lap and, Mr. Commander-in-Chief, according to the School of Free Thought, we can have a hot-diggedy time with this one. Not many on your cabinet will know this but on May 6 th , 1945, the “Fightin’ Armadillos,” which you’ll recognize as the 16 th Armored of General Patton’s Third Army, liberated Plzen, Czechoslovakia ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall To Furman In SoCon Soccer Semifinal

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon. With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Expect A Lot Of New Faces For Vol Basketball

Rick Barnes made an appearance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend, which was no surprise considering the Tennessee men’s basketball coach’s background. Barnes is a baseball fan and has been a regular there over the years. Furthermore, Vols baseball hasn’t been this appealing in decades, as evidenced by a top five national ranking and another SEC series victory, this ... (click for more)


