The funeral will be Friday for a 21-year-old woman who was shot and killed while sitting on a bed with her two children.

The funeral for Iyanna Wells, a 2018 Brainerd High graduate, will be at noon at John P. Franklin Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Ms. Wells was a native of Saginaw, Mich., the daughter of Erika Wells and David Moore.

She leaves behind her parents, eight siblings and children Ka' Myla Wells and Keilani Wells.

David Robinson, 20, was arrested for her murder.