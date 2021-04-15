 Thursday, April 15, 2021 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man, 28, Shot Thursday Morning While Walking On Water Street

Thursday, April 15, 2021

A man, 28, was shot Thursday morning while walking on Water Street.

At approximately 9:54 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Water Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. 
 
 The victim said that he was walking, when he heard shooting and ran for cover. He realized a few moments later that he had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. 
 
 Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
 Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


