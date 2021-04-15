Man, 28, Shot Thursday Morning While Walking On Water Street

A man, 28, was shot Thursday morning while walking on Water Street.

At approximately 9:54 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Water Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim said that he was walking, when he heard shooting and ran for cover. He realized a few moments later that he had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.