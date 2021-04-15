Westbound East Ridge Tunnel Reopened After Recent Mud Slide

TDOT contract crews from GeoStabilization International, LLC have completed the permanent repairs to the slope near the tunnels in East Ridge at the site of a recent mudslide, and the westbound tunnel is now open to traffic.

TDOT maintenance crews will work on the ditch line at the base of the slope in the future, but that will be done on a weekday during non-peak hours and will require only a temporary closure.

Crews from GSI will still be in the area repairing a second slide site, but the work will be done off the roadway and will not affect traffic.

