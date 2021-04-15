 Thursday, April 15, 2021 59.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Westbound East Ridge Tunnel Reopened After Recent Mud Slide

Thursday, April 15, 2021

TDOT contract crews from GeoStabilization International, LLC have completed the permanent repairs to the slope near the tunnels in East Ridge at the site of a recent mudslide, and the westbound tunnel is now open to traffic. 

TDOT maintenance crews will work on the ditch line at the base of the slope in the future, but that will be done on a weekday during non-peak hours and will require only a temporary closure.

Crews from GSI will still be in the area repairing a second slide site, but the work will be done off the roadway and will not affect traffic.

From one's desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.

Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts  @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.


April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 15, 2021

First Presbyterian Church To Livestream Funeral Of Charles Coolidge; Schedule Of Events

April 15, 2021

Greylin Brock, 18, Arrested In March 14 Shooting Of Man, 24, In Incident Caught On Video


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

First Presbyterian church will livestream the memorial service for famed Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Charles Coolidge. It will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Coolidge, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the March 14 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Grove Street leaving a man, 24, with a non-life threatening injury. Police said ... (click for more)



The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Truth And The Ga. Act

I dare say that I could take 100 copies of the 98-page Georgia Election Integrity Act and send it to the smartest 100 people I know. In return, I am totally convinced that I would have 95 of those people – once they took the time to read it – who would agree it makes voting easier and cheating harder. But if I sent it to 100 of my more liberal friends – who are all thoughtful listeners ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC, VfL Wolfsburg Announce Unprecedented Partnership Expansion

Nearly a decade ago, Chattanooga FC and VfL Wolfsburg, a powerful soccer club in the German Bundesliga (first tier of the German soccer pyramid), began talking about a plan to grow the beautiful game in the Scenic City. Today, both clubs are proud to announce a giant leap forward in a partnership that will enhance both our community in Chattanooga and strengthen the clubs’ strategic ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Another James...A New Day For East Ridge High

For many years, I had the good fortune to know legendary East Ridge head football coach Raymond James. When I first came to Chattanooga in 1975, he was one of the first coaches I met. The fact that the football stadium at East Ridge High School bears his name speaks volumes about the kind of coach, leader and man he was. Coach James had a reputation of not only building tough competitive ... (click for more)


