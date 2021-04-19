 Monday, April 19, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Monday, April 19, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department has added 11,700 Pfizer appointments to the schedule. 

First or Second Dose Appointments:
April 26-27, 29-30 and May 2-3 at CARTA Bus Barn
April 28, May 8-13 at Tennessee Riverpark

How to Schedule an Appointment:
People age 16 years and older who wish to schedule a first or second dose appointment are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can make an appointment over the phone:
Appointment line: 423-209-5398
Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

Instant Appointments:
In addition to making an appointment, people without an appointment may drive up to one of the Health Department’s vaccination sites between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and receive an instant appointment if slots are available. 

Additional Resources: 
The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.
For general appointment guidelines, visit the FAQ page.
To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page at facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.


