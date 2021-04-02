 Saturday, April 3, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Tennessee Department Of Correction To Resume Visitation For Inmates

Friday, April 2, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities beginning next weekend.  A modified visitation schedule will be implemented on Saturday, April 10.  TDOC suspended visitation in March, 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread in the community.  The decision to resume visitation, for visitors 18 and older, was based on community data from the Department of Health, as well as vaccine administration at each facility. 

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment. Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of Covid-19 screening questions prior to entry. All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.  “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic.”  

To schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:

  • Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST)

  • DeBerry Special Needs Facility

Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm)

  • Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center

Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm)

  • Hardeman County Correctional Facility

Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm)

Call: 731.254.6850 (On Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm)

  • Mark Luttrell Transition Center

Call 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)

  • Morgan County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm)

  • Northeast Correctional Complex

Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm)

  • Northwest Correctional Complex

Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130. 

(Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm)

  • Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm)

  • South Central Correctional Facility

Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm)

  • Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm)

  • Turney Center Industrial Complex

Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm)

Site 2: 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm)

  • West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm)

  • Whiteville Correctional Facility

Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm)

  • Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center

Call 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-4:00pm)

View additional visitation guidelines on the website prior to your visit. Volunteer services will resume at a later date.


April 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

April 10, 2021

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

April 3, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. ... (click for more)

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, ALISON FRANCES 528 SEMI CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Will Be Another Season Without Baseball For Me - And Response

I am really angry about Major League Baseball. But now there simply aren't enough four letter words for me to use that would express my total disgust with Major League Baseball. Moving the All Star game from Atlanta to wherever is a pure and unnecessary political move. I don't want political advice from athletes, I want them to participate in their sport. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Good Friday, 2021

I dare say there are a pile of people who’d rather be anywhere but here. I can’t hardly blame them. Do you have any idea why millions are glued to the “live streams” of the nauseating George Floyd trial? It’s because ‘The Legion of the Miserable’ loves to wallow in misery. Think about it. George is dead. A Minneapolis jury will decide the fate of a dumb police officer who allegedly ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Counting Heads Of Diminished Vol Squad

Along with introducing himself, Josh Heupel probably has been tempted to count heads since becoming Tennessee’s new football coach. Heupel was hired on Jan. 27, which was late by the usual standards. Around the SEC, fellow newbies Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn) all were moving into their new digs before Christmas. Of course, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Most Exciting Day Of The Year

It's finally here. No, not spring or April Fools Day, but Major League Baseball. It's Opening Day and after last year's COVID-19 disaster, this year's season debut takes on an extra air of excitement. Crowds will be returning to Big League stadiums this year, although at only about 25 percent capacity. But at least we can do away with those creepy cardboard cut outs that turned ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors