Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 39 More Cases; Tennessee Has 15 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 39 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 43,667. There have been two mores death from the virus, and the total climbs to 486 in the county. The deaths are reported to be two men, one black and one white, aged 81 or order.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,482, which is 97 percent, and there are 699 active cases.



There are 55 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 20 are county residents.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 836,563 on Tuesday with 721 new cases. There have been 15 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,096, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 874 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 33 more than on Monday.



Testing numbers are above 7.509 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 811,192, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,099 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,633 cases, up 34; 148 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,782 cases, up 3; 33 deaths



Marion County: 3,105 cases, up 6; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,347 cases, down 1; 24 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 2,000 cases; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,314 cases, up 2; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,669 cases, up 2; 28 deaths



Knox County: 49,873 cases, up 60; 624 deaths



Davidson County: 88,121 cases, up 91; 924 deaths



Shelby County: 93,186 cases, up 101; 1,591 deaths, up 4