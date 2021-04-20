Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 39 More Cases; Tennessee Has 15 More Deaths

 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County had 39 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 43,667. There have been two mores death from the virus, and the total climbs to 486 in the county. The deaths are reported to be two men, one black and one white, aged 81 or order. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,482, which is 97 percent, and there are 699 active cases.

There are 55 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 20 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 836,563 on Tuesday with 721 new cases. There have been 15 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,096, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 874 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 33 more than on Monday.

Testing numbers are above 7.509 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 811,192, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,099 cases, up 2; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,633 cases, up 34; 148 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 1,782 cases, up 3; 33 deaths

Marion County: 3,105 cases, up 6; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,347 cases, down 1; 24 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 2,000 cases; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,314 cases, up 2; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,669 cases, up 2; 28 deaths

Knox County: 49,873 cases, up 60; 624 deaths

Davidson County: 88,121 cases, up 91; 924 deaths

Shelby County: 93,186 cases, up 101; 1,591 deaths, up 4


Henderson, Smith Keep City Council Leadership; Donna Williams Departing City Government; Kelly Says "Justice Is Served" In Chauvin Case

Handgun, Small Amount Of Drugs Found In Student's Car At Cleveland High School; Student Taken Into Custody

Chattanooga Man, 38, Dies In Flintstone, Ga. Wreck; Woman Injured In Head-On Crash


The City Council has three new members, but is keeping the same leaders. The council on Tuesday night voted unanimously for Chip Henderson to stay as chair and Ken Smith as vice chair. ... (click for more)

A handgun and a small amount of drugs were found in a student's car at Cleveland High School on Tuesday. The student was placed into custody. School officials said, "Earlier today, a tip ... (click for more)

A 38-year-old man died in a head-on crash at Flintstone, Ga. He was identified as Jonathan Roy MacKey. A Flintstone resident, Carolyn Pedigo, was taken by ambulance from the scene. The ... (click for more)



The City Council has three new members, but is keeping the same leaders. The council on Tuesday night voted unanimously for Chip Henderson to stay as chair and Ken Smith as vice chair. Chair Henderson said Councilwoman Carol Berz will remain over the finance committee and Darrin Ledford will continue to oversee planning and zoning. He said other committee appointments would

A handgun and a small amount of drugs were found in a student's car at Cleveland High School on Tuesday. The student was placed into custody. School officials said, "Earlier today, a tip was turned into school administration that a student may have illegal drugs in their car. Cleveland High Schools' school resource officers were notified and the Cleveland Police Department's

Kim White Thanks Chattanooga

Chattanooga, I thank you for the tremendous support and encouragement you’ve shown me since announcing my candidacy last September. This opportunity to meet and engage with people across our community – people who love our city and want to be part of making it better – has been such an important contribution to my life. My campaign spent thousands of hours talking to neighbors, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Impeach Maxine Waters

I neither cared nor had interest when the squirrelies in Washington tried to impeach former President Donald Trump. I can see reason, particularly in his last days as he grew into a flaming temper tantrum, but the lies and character assassinations were coming so furiously, and the fact they were fueled by personal hatred, was not just wrong but guaranteed failure in both efforts ... (click for more)

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)


