Handgun, Small Amount Of Drugs Found In Student's Car At Cleveland High School; Student Taken Into Custody

A handgun and a small amount of drugs were found in a student's car at Cleveland High School on Tuesday.

The student was placed into custody.

School officials said, "Earlier today, a tip was turned into school administration that a student may have illegal drugs in their car. Cleveland High Schools’ school resource officers were notified and the Cleveland Police Department’s drug dog was dispatched.

"A small amount of illegal drugs was located in the vehicle along with a handgun. The student made no threats to or against anyone and the handgun and illegal narcotics were confiscated by the Cleveland Police Department. The student was taken into police custody and discipline will follow all Cleveland City Schools policies for these types of infractions.

"A school lockdown was not needed today since the handgun was found in the car and never entered the building.

"Cleveland City Schools would like to thank the students for alerting officials and the Cleveland

Police Department for their fast response. We also thank the faculty and staff at Cleveland High

School for their quick response. Our district and our schools aim to keep student and school

safety a high priority and today that system worked well.

"We ask our parents and guardians to talk with your children and encourage them to always report any suspicious activity to school officials, the Cleveland Police Department, or anonymously through our tips program by submitting through the STOPit app. You can download the STOPit app free from your app store.