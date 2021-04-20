 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Handgun, Small Amount Of Drugs Found In Student's Car At Cleveland High School; Student Taken Into Custody

A handgun and a small amount of drugs were found in a student's car at Cleveland High School on Tuesday.

The student was placed into custody.

School officials said, "Earlier today, a tip was turned into school administration that a student may have illegal drugs in their car. Cleveland High Schools’ school resource officers were notified and the Cleveland Police Department’s drug dog was dispatched.

"A small amount of illegal drugs was located in the vehicle along with a handgun. The student made no threats to or against anyone and the handgun and illegal narcotics were confiscated by the Cleveland Police Department. The student was taken into police custody and discipline will follow all Cleveland City Schools policies for these types of infractions.

"A school lockdown was not needed today since the handgun was found in the car and never entered the building.

"Cleveland City Schools would like to thank the students for alerting officials and the Cleveland
Police Department for their fast response. We also thank the faculty and staff at Cleveland High
School for their quick response. Our district and our schools aim to keep student and school
safety a high priority and today that system worked well.

"We ask our parents and guardians to talk with your children and encourage them to always report any suspicious activity to school officials, the Cleveland Police Department, or anonymously through our tips program by submitting through the STOPit app. You can download the STOPit app free from your app store.


Kim White Thanks Chattanooga

Chattanooga, I thank you for the tremendous support and encouragement you’ve shown me since announcing my candidacy last September. This opportunity to meet and engage with people across our community – people who love our city and want to be part of making it better – has been such an important contribution to my life. My campaign spent thousands of hours talking to neighbors, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Impeach Maxine Waters

I neither cared nor had interest when the squirrelies in Washington tried to impeach former President Donald Trump. I can see reason, particularly in his last days as he grew into a flaming temper tantrum, but the lies and character assassinations were coming so furiously, and the fact they were fueled by personal hatred, was not just wrong but guaranteed failure in both efforts ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)


