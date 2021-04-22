 Friday, April 23, 2021 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Dean Moorhouse Seen As Leading Contender To Replace Chester Bankston

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Dean Moorhouse, a Republican activist in District 9, is seen as a possible replacement for County Commissioner Chester Bankston.

Commissioner Bankston, who has been on the commission since 2010, announced Wednesday that he is moving to Florida to be close to his daughter. He said he has already sold his house, but will serve until the end of May.

The appointment of his replacement will be by the eight remaining members of the commission.

Mr. Moorhouse, a leader in the Pachyderm Club, is a contender.

Steve Highlander, a County School Board member, is also interested in the post.

Commission Chairman Chip Baker said the commission will accept applications for the post.

Mr. Moorhouse led an effort to prevent a sewage treatment plant from being built along Highway 58.

Applications are due May 10 and the vote will be June 2.


April 23, 2021

Man, 22, Shot On Campbell Street

April 23, 2021

$16.5 Million Food City In East Ridge To Provide 100 More Jobs; Winners Chosen By Lottery For 2 Liquor Store Sites

April 23, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A 22-year-old man was shot in East Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:04 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Campbell Street. ... (click for more)

The Food City grocery store in East Ridge will be moving across the street when a new store is built at 3636 Ringgold Road, which will be an assemblage of three properties, including an old bowling ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG 5239 TALLENT ROAD OOLTAWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 22, Shot On Campbell Street

A 22-year-old man was shot in East Chattanooga on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:04 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Campbell Street. Upon arrival, officers located shell casings in the area and secured the scene but were unable to locate a victim. A short time later officers were notified by dispatch that a man had ... (click for more)

$16.5 Million Food City In East Ridge To Provide 100 More Jobs; Winners Chosen By Lottery For 2 Liquor Store Sites

The Food City grocery store in East Ridge will be moving across the street when a new store is built at 3636 Ringgold Road, which will be an assemblage of three properties, including an old bowling alley. The new store will have around one and a half times the space iasthe old Food City and will include a Gas ‘N Go. It is expected that the larger store will create 100 additional ... (click for more)

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 21 Applaud Georgia Plan

Over 20 of America’s greatest minds are applauding Georgia’s recent overhaul of its voting regulation, which is quite a feat after Major League baseball’s tuck-tail-and-run decision to move this year’s All Star game to Denver, Coca-Cola’s pandering stance that has embarrassed the South, and Delta’s ridiculous effort to infuriate over 50 percent of those who actually buy tickets ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Beach Volleyball Sweeps Jacksonville State, Wins Fifth-Straight

The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program continued its monumental start to the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season after securing a doubleheader sweep over Jacksonville State (3-2, 4-1) on a sunny Thursday afternoon inside the UTC Sports Complex. Following the pair of victories, Chattanooga has now won its last five OVC matchups to improve to 5-1 in the league standings ... (click for more)

UTC's Strange Earns Jacobs Blocking Award, Eight Mocs Earn All-SoCon Honors

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team had eight individuals take home Southern Conference postseason honors, the league office announced today. Leading the way was senior Cole Strange, who became the third Moc to win the Jacobs Blocking Award. Junior offensive lineman McClendon Curtis made the coaches first team, while junior defensive lineman Devonnsha ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors