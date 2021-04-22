Dean Moorhouse Seen As Leading Contender To Replace Chester Bankston

Dean Moorhouse, a Republican activist in District 9, is seen as a possible replacement for County Commissioner Chester Bankston.

Commissioner Bankston, who has been on the commission since 2010, announced Wednesday that he is moving to Florida to be close to his daughter. He said he has already sold his house, but will serve until the end of May.

The appointment of his replacement will be by the eight remaining members of the commission.

Mr. Moorhouse, a leader in the Pachyderm Club, is a contender.

Steve Highlander, a County School Board member, is also interested in the post.

Commission Chairman Chip Baker said the commission will accept applications for the post.

Mr. Moorhouse led an effort to prevent a sewage treatment plant from being built along Highway 58.

Applications are due May 10 and the vote will be June 2.