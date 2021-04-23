Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG

5239 TALLENT ROAD OOLTAWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ASHWORTH, JESSE ANDREW

2440 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL

141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE

3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

---

BURNETTE, COLBY W

9811 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DAVIS, KIANNA RENEE

3223 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DRIVER, JEFFERY EUGENE

4319 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ECLEBERY, RONALD TYLER

186 EVANS AVENUE SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

FULLINGTON, JOHN RALPH

6416 AMALIE DR ALEXANDER, 72002

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GABBERT, JORDAN STARR

3700CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

4091 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GARMANY, AESCHERE V

1909 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GREEN, JOEL LEBRON

6681 COUNTY RD 85 HENEGAR, 35989

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLLINS, LATERRIS M

4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HOLMES, BRADLEY

1014 LOWER MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LYNN, WESLEY CHASE

2010 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MILETE, LEAH SUZANNE

201 MARSHALL AVE.NUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON THE ROADWAY

---

MONROE, NICHOLAS

7189 Holland Ln Chattanooga, 374214000

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

PEABODY, JOSHUA LYNN

4602 SANABEL LANE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

PEPPER, RUSSELL MARLE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS

5783 TAGGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

RANSOM, MICHAEL ALEXANDER

818 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE

103 W DAYTONA DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

