Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, April 23, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG 
5239 TALLENT ROAD OOLTAWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASHWORTH, JESSE ANDREW 
2440 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL 
141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE 
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS 
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
BURNETTE, COLBY W 
9811 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN 
716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIS, KIANNA RENEE 
3223 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DRIVER, JEFFERY EUGENE 
4319 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ECLEBERY, RONALD TYLER 
186 EVANS AVENUE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
FULLINGTON, JOHN RALPH 
6416 AMALIE DR ALEXANDER, 72002 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GABBERT, JORDAN STARR 
3700CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO 
4091 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARMANY, AESCHERE V 
1909 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREEN, JOEL LEBRON 
6681 COUNTY RD 85 HENEGAR, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLINS, LATERRIS M 
4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOLMES, BRADLEY 
1014 LOWER MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LYNN, WESLEY CHASE 
2010 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILETE, LEAH SUZANNE 
201 MARSHALL AVE.NUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON THE ROADWAY
---
MONROE, NICHOLAS 
7189 Holland Ln Chattanooga, 374214000 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
PEABODY, JOSHUA LYNN 
4602 SANABEL LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PEPPER, RUSSELL MARLE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS 
5783 TAGGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
RANSOM, MICHAEL ALEXANDER 
818 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE 
103 W DAYTONA DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SPENCE, JERNICKA RENEE 
1908 JACKSON STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
STELLING, SHAWN CODY 
10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
SUGG, PAUL BRIAN 
7038 HAMILTON VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE 
6627 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SYLLA, FOULEMATOU 
4608 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
---
THOMAS, CATHERINE 
1903 RAULSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, TAMEISHA LASHAY 
605 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY


April 22, 2021

Dean Morehouse Seen As Leading Contender To Replace Chester Bankston

April 22, 2021

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence


Dean Morehouse, a Republican activist in District 9, is seen as a possible replacement for County Commissioner Chester Bankston. Commissioner Bankston, who has been on the commission since ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Monroe was involved in single vehicle crash on I-75 near mile marker two. Deputy Monroe, a five-year veteran ... (click for more)



Dean Morehouse Seen As Leading Contender To Replace Chester Bankston

Dean Morehouse, a Republican activist in District 9, is seen as a possible replacement for County Commissioner Chester Bankston. Commissioner Bankston, who has been on the commission since 2010, announced Wednesday that he is moving to Florida to be close to his daughter. He said he has already sold his house, but will serve until the end of May. The appointment of his replacement ... (click for more)

