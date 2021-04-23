Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG
5239 TALLENT ROAD OOLTAWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASHWORTH, JESSE ANDREW
2440 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL
141 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROOME, TRAVIS CORNELIUS
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041619
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
BURNETTE, COLBY W
9811 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIS, KIANNA RENEE
3223 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DRIVER, JEFFERY EUGENE
4319 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ECLEBERY, RONALD TYLER
186 EVANS AVENUE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
FULLINGTON, JOHN RALPH
6416 AMALIE DR ALEXANDER, 72002
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GABBERT, JORDAN STARR
3700CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
4091 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARMANY, AESCHERE V
1909 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREEN, JOEL LEBRON
6681 COUNTY RD 85 HENEGAR, 35989
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLINS, LATERRIS M
4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOLMES, BRADLEY
1014 LOWER MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LYNN, WESLEY CHASE
2010 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILETE, LEAH SUZANNE
201 MARSHALL AVE.NUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON THE ROADWAY
---
MONROE, NICHOLAS
7189 Holland Ln Chattanooga, 374214000
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
PEABODY, JOSHUA LYNN
4602 SANABEL LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PEPPER, RUSSELL MARLE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PHILLIPS, RAYMOND NICHOLAS
5783 TAGGERT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
RANSOM, MICHAEL ALEXANDER
818 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE
103 W DAYTONA DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SPENCE, JERNICKA RENEE
1908 JACKSON STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
STELLING, SHAWN CODY
10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
SUGG, PAUL BRIAN
7038 HAMILTON VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE
6627 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SYLLA, FOULEMATOU
4608 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
---
THOMAS, CATHERINE
1903 RAULSTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, TAMEISHA LASHAY
605 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY