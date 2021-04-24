 Sunday, April 25, 2021 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 30 New Cases

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Hamilton County had 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 43,880.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 489 in the county.

Tennessee will update the state's coronavirus numbers on Monday. 


April 25, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 24, 2021

Georgia Has 47 More COVID Deaths, 1,127 New Cases

April 24, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BABCOCK, MELISSA JOY 1232 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County (PTR) POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,382. There are 1,127 new cases, as that total reaches 874,754 ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE 3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CHILD SUPPORT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BABCOCK, MELISSA JOY 1232 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County (PTR) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BEELER, AMANDA RAE 6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 47 More COVID Deaths, 1,127 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,382. There are 1,127 new cases, as that total reaches 874,754 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,068, which is an increase of 78 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,612 cases, up 13; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

An “operator error” has been successful in turning this week’s Saturday Funnies into the Sunday Funnies. Like a wise man once said, “There’s always a reason for a delay in life, and these delays aren’t always bad. There’s times the Lord is rearranging your life, or even your endeavor, so when the time comes you’re best suited, and prepared to enjoy what you’ve accomplished.” ... (click for more)

Sports

Offense Rules, Bailey Shines In Orange And White Game At Neyland Stadium

Offense ruled and sophomore Harrison Bailey shined as the uptempo offense of new coach Josh Heupel was unveiled to a crowd at Neyland Stadium at the annual Orange and White game. Bailey, who piled up high school passing records in Marietta, Ga., had a 70-yard strike en route to 260 yards of offense. He connected on 12 of 15 throws. Returnee Brian Maurer was effective as well, ... (click for more)

Lee's Mark Brew Gets 600th Win, Goes After 700

It is no secret why Lee University head baseball coach Mark Brew has stepped in and continued to win games year after year after replacing his mentor and former Lee head coach David Altopp 16 years ago. During Altopp’s final five seasons the Flames won over 40 games each year, including a 55-win season in 2005, when Lee earned a berth in the NAIA College World Series for the first ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors