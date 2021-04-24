Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 30 New Cases

Hamilton County had 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 43,880.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 489 in the county.
Tennessee will update the state's coronavirus numbers on Monday.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BABCOCK, MELISSA JOY
1232 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
(PTR) POSSESSION ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,382.
There are 1,127 new cases, as that total reaches 874,754 ... (click for more)
---
BEELER, AMANDA RAE
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)
It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave.
The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)
An “operator error” has been successful in turning this week’s Saturday Funnies into the Sunday Funnies. Like a wise man once said, “There’s always a reason for a delay in life, and these delays aren’t always bad. There’s times the Lord is rearranging your life, or even your endeavor, so when the time comes you’re best suited, and prepared to enjoy what you’ve accomplished.”
... (click for more)
Offense ruled and sophomore Harrison Bailey shined as the uptempo offense of new coach Josh Heupel was unveiled to a crowd at Neyland Stadium at the annual Orange and White game.
Bailey, who piled up high school passing records in Marietta, Ga., had a 70-yard strike en route to 260 yards of offense. He connected on 12 of 15 throws.
Returnee Brian Maurer was effective as well, ... (click for more)
It is no secret why Lee University head baseball coach Mark Brew has stepped in and continued to win games year after year after replacing his mentor and former Lee head coach David Altopp 16 years ago. During Altopp’s final five seasons the Flames won over 40 games each year, including a 55-win season in 2005, when Lee earned a berth in the NAIA College World Series for the first ... (click for more)