"Little Houdini" Asking For One More Chance After Getting 7-Year Federal Sentence

A man known as "Little Houdini" for his prior escapes from law enforcement is asking a Chattanooga federal judge to give him a "compassionate release."

Christopher Daniel Gay, 46, filed the hand-written motion with Judge Travis McDonough, who last month had sentenced him to serve seven years in federal prison for his involvement in a widespread theft ring of large vehicles.

Gay said he was taken from the Silverdale Jail to Erlanger Hospital in February after he got headaches and dizziness.

He said it was found that he has a cancerous tumor.

He is asking to be released to the custody of Sumner County, where he has an eight-year state sentence.

Gay said he could live with a woman who is a registered nurse at Castalian Springs, Tn., and get involved with Freedom Church in Gallatin, Tn.

Gay said he wants to spend time "with my wonderful grandchildren," saying "my life revolves around them. I want to show them how precious they are."

Prosecutors said Gay began the thefts in November 2018 along with Donald White and Miranda Jones. On Dec. 3, 2018, he stole a $276,000 Thor motor coach from an RV sales lot in Sevierville, Tn. The trio began to travel in the stolen motor coach, which was eventually recovered in Virginia.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 17, 2018, Gay stole a $190,000 Tiffin motor coach from a location in Tiffin, Ga. They also traveled around in this vehicle. Gay on Nov. 30, 2018, stole a cargo trailer from a location in East Tennessee. It was taken to Virginia and eventually recovered back in Tennessee. The trailer contained various items, including leather goods. Prosecutors said Gay advertised some belts that were in the cargo trailer for sale on Craig's List in Northern California.

On Jan. 22, 2019, Gay was involved in the theft of a Kubota "zero turn" mower and a Kubota sub-compact tractor from a location in White Pine, Tn. These items were advertised and sold on Craig's List.

The total of the thefts was estimated at between $550,000 and $1.5 million.

Two years ago, Gay was found incompetent to stand trial in Smyth County, Va., after a psychological evaluation. Treatment was ordered to try to get him to competency status.