Shooting Outside Dalton Bar Leaves Cleveland, Tn., Man Dead

Sunday, April 25, 2021

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting outside of a local bar that left one man dead. At this time there have been no arrests in the case and the suspect is still at large. Nobody else was hurt. 

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Oyster Pub bar at 933 Market St. at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning. Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that there was a dispute or fight inside of the bar that later led to an argument and disturbance outside in the parking lot.

During that disturbance, an unknown number of shots were fired and the victim, 28-year-old Rashad Goldston of Cleveland, Tn., was hit in the back, apparently while in his vehicle. Goldston attempted to flee in his car, but crashed a short distance away near the Dollar Tree location.

His vehicle flipped onto its side in the crash. When Dalton officers arrived on scene, the shooter was already gone and officers found the victim being attended to by a nurse who was on scene. Officers provided aid to Goldston until Hamilton EMS arrived on scene. Goldston was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died a few hours later. 

Responding officers secured the crime scene and evidence left in the parking lot and DPD detectives responded to take over the investigation. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and developing information on the suspect/suspects involved, but at this time there is no description of the shooter to release. 

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting or the identity of the shooter is asked to please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, extension 253


Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel is now open for traffic in both directions. Contractors were able to complete the work early.

A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning on Honest Street after an altercation with another man. At approximately 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shots fired

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BABCOCK, MELISSA JOY 1232 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County (PTR) POSSESSION ... (click for more)



Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel is now open for traffic in both directions. Contractors were able to complete the work early. View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space. (click for more)

A 24-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning on Honest Street after an altercation with another man. At approximately 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a shots fired call in the area of 115 Honest St. Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to locate anyone involved. However, a short time later they were notified by dispatch that a man had ... (click for more)

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family

An "operator error" has been successful in turning this week's Saturday Funnies into the Sunday Funnies. Like a wise man once said, "There's always a reason for a delay in life, and these delays aren't always bad. There's times the Lord is rearranging your life, or even your endeavor, so when the time comes you're best suited, and prepared to enjoy what you've accomplished."

The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee's spring football practice to a close, but it didn't end the Vols' quarterback competition. Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being "wide-open." His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange's 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel 's fast, up-tempo offense was on full display Saturday as Orange captured an action-filled 42-37 victory over White at the 2021 Chevrolet Orange & White Game in Neyland Stadium. Offensively, 821 yards and 39 first downs were generated on 99 total plays during the contest. A total of 573 yards came through the air, with 79 points


