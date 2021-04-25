Shooting Outside Dalton Bar Leaves Cleveland, Tn., Man Dead

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting outside of a local bar that left one man dead. At this time there have been no arrests in the case and the suspect is still at large. Nobody else was hurt.



The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Oyster Pub bar at 933 Market St. at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning. Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that there was a dispute or fight inside of the bar that later led to an argument and disturbance outside in the parking lot.

During that disturbance, an unknown number of shots were fired and the victim, 28-year-old Rashad Goldston of Cleveland, Tn., was hit in the back, apparently while in his vehicle. Goldston attempted to flee in his car, but crashed a short distance away near the Dollar Tree location.

His vehicle flipped onto its side in the crash. When Dalton officers arrived on scene, the shooter was already gone and officers found the victim being attended to by a nurse who was on scene. Officers provided aid to Goldston until Hamilton EMS arrived on scene. Goldston was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died a few hours later.



Responding officers secured the crime scene and evidence left in the parking lot and DPD detectives responded to take over the investigation. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and developing information on the suspect/suspects involved, but at this time there is no description of the shooter to release.



This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting or the identity of the shooter is asked to please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, extension 253.