Police Say Burglar Left Behind Piece Of ID In Lookout Valley Break-In

Police said a burglar was caught after leaving behind a piece of ID during a Lookout Valley break-in.

Harrison Voiles, 25, of 6407 Fairest Dr., Harrison, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

Initially, there was nothing to go on in connection with the incident at a residence on Brown's Ferry Road last Dec. 20.

A couple said they returned home to find the air conditioner had been pushed out and items were missing, including several guns.

Taken were a 380 Glock handgun, a PS4, $30 cash, a Remington 1100 shotgun, a 308 Ruger rifle and a PS4 Call of Duty game. Value of the items was listed at over $3,000.

The next day a woman at the residence found a piece of ID for the uncle of Harrison Voiles under the doormat outside the front door. Police said they believe it was used to try to pick the front door for entry.

It was found that Harrison Voiles on Dec. 22 pawned the Call of Duty game.

When Voiles was contacted by police, he admitted carrying out the burglary and hiding the three firearms. He gave a location on Raccoon Mountain, but no firearms were found.