 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Multi-Faceted Akram Saad Achieves High Engineering Award; Seeks To Dispel Hatred By Spreading Peace And Love

Monday, April 26, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Akram Saad displays engineering awards
Akram Saad displays engineering awards

Akram Saad is many things.

He is a UT-Chattanooga alum who teaches at the university where he earned his master’s degree in 2018. He is an engineer for Patterson Power Engineering who is working to modernize the electric grid with TVA and Dayton. He is an Arsenal fan who plays futsal at Highland Park when he can. He is an enthusiastic traveler who has been to over 20 states and enjoys hiking on sunny days. He is a Sudanese native who comes from a family who prides themselves on attaining the highest levels of education. Akram Saad is all of those things, and more.

Now having lived in Tennessee for over half a decade, Mr. Saad has spent several years adjusting to and becoming part of American society. As a student at UTC, he worked with both TVA and EPB on projects. One of those studies was approved, and the other may be applied soon. Now working at Patterson Power, he’s been such an integral and acclaimed part of the community that he recently received a prestigious honor.

Akram Saad was named the PES Chattanooga Chapter Outstanding Young Engineer for 2020, and the Power and Energy Society said he displayed outstanding technical contributions to the power and energy profession, among other superlatives. Dr. Raga Ahmed nominated him for the award and praised not only his engineering acumen, but his character as well.

“We kept in touch from the time of his first advisement session as a new student until now where he is a fellow instructor,” Dr. Ahmed said. “During that time, I got to know him very well.  The side of Akram’s personality and character that I see is wonderful.  He projects confidence in and peace with himself.”

Not yet 30, Akram Saad has already established himself in a highly competitive field, and in many ways fits the stereotype of the well-rounded “model minority.” The so-called “positive” generalization paints minorities and those from other countries as naturally hard-working and gifted. Mr. Saad wants nothing to do with this label and actively pushes against it, saying these standards are often unreachable and create the perception that internationals are always close to failure.

“When it comes to accountability and how society sees us, we’re just normal people and we’re just trying to do the best we can. Sometimes they put a lot of pressure on us to meet a higher goal, and I don’t think that’s good,” Mr. Saad said. “The expectations are always high for us. We either pick up the expectations for everyone here, or lower them for everyone. We shouldn’t have higher standards for some people.”

Mr. Saad said the most effective way to combat this stereotype is to interact with others, as it's difficult to make generalizations about a person you know. The engineer mentioned his friends, professors, peers, and girlfriend as figures who have made his time in America a mostly-enjoyable experience, and that he has been able to learn more about America’s many idiosyncrasies through them.

“Most of my friends are Americans and white, and I try to bridge that gap by doing my part to get to know them and their culture,” he said. “I do their stuff and try to get to know them. Like one time, my friend invited me to church, even though it is not my belief. But I went because I wanted to know more about them, and then we can have an open dialogue and you can become less scared of each other.”

But he also spoke about the importance of balancing assimilation with maintaining his character, and said it is a battle most internationals have to continually fight as they become ingrained in American society. While he wants to become, and in many ways is, a part of American culture, Mr. Saad said he is wary of losing the precious values his Sudanese family and culture have instilled in him.

“The culture and values that your parents or grandparents or country gave you, they shouldn’t be changed,” he said. “The way I deal with it is that I have my values and I don’t try to overstep them, but I assimilate on things that don’t touch the core of who I am. I love who I am and where I came from, and I’ll be truthful to that and live by that.”

Mr. Saad is open to talking to anyone, but he acknowledged he has had negative experiences with people who take offense to his ethnicity and/or race. But even though these experiences hurt, he says focusing on these moments accomplish nothing of worth.

“Those experiences are just telling me I need to get yourself out there more and spread peace and love to people. I am human and you’re human, so why should we hate each other,” Mr. Saad said. “What’s the reason behind that? I want to know why you hate me and why there’s tension. There’s been negativity and I’ve had bad experiences with people, but I don’t let that get under my skin because if that happens, they win. They shouldn’t win.”

Even though Mr. Saad is a busy man already, he has still found time to help other prospective students who are looking to study in the United States. He does this through his Facebook page, and even though it’s not high-profile, the engineer said he’s been able to help three or four students with the process.

“If there’s anyone coming to the USA and am having any problems, they can contact me,” Mr. Saad said. “I’m helping students applying to schools and I help revise their statements of purpose and all that, so I’m trying to bridge that gap coming here.”

 

He credits his brother and fellow UTC alum Mustafa for helping him with adjusting to the United States, and said he wants to pass that on to the next generation of students. In regards to his own education, Mr. Saad already has a master’s degree but might pursue his PHD in the future, which could open several avenues with him and his brother.

“We have an idea of starting our own business together, but we don’t know how we’re going to start it or how it’s going to go,” Mr. Saad said, and also floated the idea of founding an education-based NGO that would be focused on helping his home country. “I’m from Sudan, and we have a lot of problems when it comes to education, and that’s one of the things I want to focus on. While learning about education in America, I can link between industry and education to have a real impact.”

But for now, Akram Saad is content to stay in the Scenic City, and hopes to keep teaching students, solving problems and having productive conversations with people from a variety of backgrounds for years to come.

“The plan is to stay in Chattanooga long-term because I love teaching and my job, and I think I can be a benefit to Chattanooga long-term,” he said.

* * *

Joseph Dycus can be reached at joseph.a.dycus@gmail.com


April 27, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 26, 2021

Catoosa, Dade And Whitfield Counties Have New COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 34 More Deaths

April 26, 2021

Multiple Shots Fired In Incident Outside Dalton Bar That Left Cleveland, Tn., Man Dead


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN CHATTANOOGA, 374023826 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,421. There are 657 new cases, as that total reaches 876,146 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in which multiple shots were fired outside of a local bar that left Rashad Goldston, of Cleveland, dead. At this time there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN CHATTANOOGA, 374023826 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- ANDERSON, MARY ANN 1018 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Catoosa, Dade And Whitfield Counties Have New COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 34 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,421. There are 657 new cases, as that total reaches 876,146 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,126, which is an increase of 38 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,619 cases, up 1; 64 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Sports

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Wide Open At Tennessee

The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee’s spring football practice to a close, but it didn’t end the Vols’ quarterback competition. Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being “wide-open.” His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange’s 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. “I’ve ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors