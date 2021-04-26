Multi-Faceted Akram Saad Achieves High Engineering Award; Seeks To Dispel Hatred By Spreading Peace And Love

Akram Saad is many things.

He is a UT-Chattanooga alum who teaches at the university where he earned his master’s degree in 2018. He is an engineer for Patterson Power Engineering who is working to modernize the electric grid with TVA and Dayton. He is an Arsenal fan who plays futsal at Highland Park when he can. He is an enthusiastic traveler who has been to over 20 states and enjoys hiking on sunny days. He is a Sudanese native who comes from a family who prides themselves on attaining the highest levels of education. Akram Saad is all of those things, and more.

Now having lived in Tennessee for over half a decade, Mr. Saad has spent several years adjusting to and becoming part of American society. As a student at UTC, he worked with both TVA and EPB on projects. One of those studies was approved, and the other may be applied soon. Now working at Patterson Power, he’s been such an integral and acclaimed part of the community that he recently received a prestigious honor.

Akram Saad was named the PES Chattanooga Chapter Outstanding Young Engineer for 2020, and the Power and Energy Society said he displayed outstanding technical contributions to the power and energy profession, among other superlatives. Dr. Raga Ahmed nominated him for the award and praised not only his engineering acumen, but his character as well.

“We kept in touch from the time of his first advisement session as a new student until now where he is a fellow instructor,” Dr. Ahmed said. “During that time, I got to know him very well. The side of Akram’s personality and character that I see is wonderful. He projects confidence in and peace with himself.”

Not yet 30, Akram Saad has already established himself in a highly competitive field, and in many ways fits the stereotype of the well-rounded “model minority.” The so-called “positive” generalization paints minorities and those from other countries as naturally hard-working and gifted. Mr. Saad wants nothing to do with this label and actively pushes against it, saying these standards are often unreachable and create the perception that internationals are always close to failure.

“When it comes to accountability and how society sees us, we’re just normal people and we’re just trying to do the best we can. Sometimes they put a lot of pressure on us to meet a higher goal, and I don’t think that’s good,” Mr. Saad said. “The expectations are always high for us. We either pick up the expectations for everyone here, or lower them for everyone. We shouldn’t have higher standards for some people.”

Mr. Saad said the most effective way to combat this stereotype is to interact with others, as it's difficult to make generalizations about a person you know. The engineer mentioned his friends, professors, peers, and girlfriend as figures who have made his time in America a mostly-enjoyable experience, and that he has been able to learn more about America’s many idiosyncrasies through them.

“Most of my friends are Americans and white, and I try to bridge that gap by doing my part to get to know them and their culture,” he said. “I do their stuff and try to get to know them. Like one time, my friend invited me to church, even though it is not my belief. But I went because I wanted to know more about them, and then we can have an open dialogue and you can become less scared of each other.”

But he also spoke about the importance of balancing assimilation with maintaining his character, and said it is a battle most internationals have to continually fight as they become ingrained in American society. While he wants to become, and in many ways is, a part of American culture, Mr. Saad said he is wary of losing the precious values his Sudanese family and culture have instilled in him.

“The culture and values that your parents or grandparents or country gave you, they shouldn’t be changed,” he said. “The way I deal with it is that I have my values and I don’t try to overstep them, but I assimilate on things that don’t touch the core of who I am. I love who I am and where I came from, and I’ll be truthful to that and live by that.”

Mr. Saad is open to talking to anyone, but he acknowledged he has had negative experiences with people who take offense to his ethnicity and/or race. But even though these experiences hurt, he says focusing on these moments accomplish nothing of worth.

“Those experiences are just telling me I need to get yourself out there more and spread peace and love to people. I am human and you’re human, so why should we hate each other,” Mr. Saad said. “What’s the reason behind that? I want to know why you hate me and why there’s tension. There’s been negativity and I’ve had bad experiences with people, but I don’t let that get under my skin because if that happens, they win. They shouldn’t win.”

Even though Mr. Saad is a busy man already, he has still found time to help other prospective students who are looking to study in the United States. He does this through his Facebook page, and even though it’s not high-profile, the engineer said he’s been able to help three or four students with the process.

“If there’s anyone coming to the USA and am having any problems, they can contact me,” Mr. Saad said. “I’m helping students applying to schools and I help revise their statements of purpose and all that, so I’m trying to bridge that gap coming here.”

He credits his brother and fellow UTC alum Mustafa for helping him with adjusting to the United States, and said he wants to pass that on to the next generation of students. In regards to his own education, Mr. Saad already has a master’s degree but might pursue his PHD in the future, which could open several avenues with him and his brother.

“We have an idea of starting our own business together, but we don’t know how we’re going to start it or how it’s going to go,” Mr. Saad said, and also floated the idea of founding an education-based NGO that would be focused on helping his home country. “I’m from Sudan, and we have a lot of problems when it comes to education, and that’s one of the things I want to focus on. While learning about education in America, I can link between industry and education to have a real impact.”

But for now, Akram Saad is content to stay in the Scenic City, and hopes to keep teaching students, solving problems and having productive conversations with people from a variety of backgrounds for years to come.

“The plan is to stay in Chattanooga long-term because I love teaching and my job, and I think I can be a benefit to Chattanooga long-term,” he said.

* * *

Joseph Dycus can be reached at joseph.a.dycus@gmail.com