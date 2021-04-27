 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Signal Mountain Home Values Rise 16% Over 4 Years; MTAS Recommends Stormwater Fees Double

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Reappraisals that have been done for 2020 show that the value of houses in the town of Signal Mountain have  increased an average of 16 percent over the last four years. Marty Haynes, Hamilton County assessor of property, told the Signal Mountain council that in 2020 there were almost nine percent more homes sold  than in 2019.

 

The assessed value that is placed on a house is based on comparable sales in the area, he said.

Because the value of real estate has increased, the tax rate will be lowered so that the reappraisal will be revenue neutral. The tax rate will be certified by the state of Tennessee, he said, and it will be up to the town to accept that rate which would keep the property taxes the same as before, or change it. Home owners who disagree with the value put on their house can appeal to the Hamilton County assessor of property.

 

The responsibilities of Signal Mountain’s Administrative Hearing Officer have been expanded. The power to hear violations of local zoning codes has been added to the other violations relating to building and property maintenance codes. Mayor Charles Poss served in this position before becoming mayor. Two applications for the job have been received and applications are continuing to be accepted for the position. A decision may be made at the next council meeting.

 

At the Monday night meeting, Town Manager Boyd Veal told the council that the stormwater fee paid by each resident has not been changed since it was last set 11 years ago. He said that the money being spent for stormwater improvements and repairs is outpacing the current revenue stream that supports it. Municipal Technical Advisory Services (MTAS) at the University of Tennessee, which provides advice to municipalities in the state, was asked to look at it and suggested that the rate should be doubled in order to cover costs. The fee is based on the number of square feet of impervious surface on a piece of property because that increases stormwater runoff.

 

Charges from the Signal Mountain water utility were amended to establish fees for special services that can be provided. There will now be a $50 fee, in addition to the cost of the water itself, for the use of a portable water meter that can be used with fire hoses and hydrants to fill a swimming pool more quickly than a garden hose. There will also be a charge of $50 per week for a utility that wishes to have use of a portable water meter. Having these fees scheduled will allow the water company to address the requests when they are made, said the town manager.

 

The council also approved an update to the rules and regulations relating to the Occupational  Safety and Health Program Plan for the town.

 

Sam Guin, special projects and compliance manager, has been doing research and collecting information about updating Signal Mountain’s website and email systems. He has already talked to three companies that specialize in municipal websites. Another option, he told the council members, is to have a staff member design the town’s new site by working through a website.  The email system currently being used is considered to be obsolete, he said, and he will investigate others for consideration to the council at a later date.

 

A presentation was made to the council from Olivia Glover and Adrian Andreesco, both 10th graders at Signal Mountain Middle High School, asking the town to install a crosswalk across Taft Highway near Pruitt’s for safety of the town’s residents. The cost estimate, without active warnings such as flashing lights, is estimated to be $12,000-$15,000.

 


