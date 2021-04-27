Teen Who Had 2 AR-Style Pistols Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison

A local youth who was arrested by federal authorities when he was 18 with two AR-style pistols has been sentenced to served 18 months in federal prison.

D'Avonte Wofford appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

The sentence is consecutive to any time Wofford gets on cases he is facing in state court. He was arrested last July 28 with state charges including possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Law enforcement carried out a search in East Ridge and also found a high-capacity drug magazine loaded with .223/5.56x45 caliber ammunition, a loaded 40 round rifle magazine and loose ammunition.

Also found were 5.4 grams of marijuana, a large digital scale and empty clear sandwich baggies.

Wofford said he had purchased the Anderson Arms AR-style pistol several weeks prior at a gun show in East Ridge. He said it was an "under the table deal" and the seller did not require a background check.

He admitted to smoking marijuana every day for the past two years and selling small amounts of it.