Jim Oliver's Smokehouse - A Monteagle Landmark - Goes Up In Flames

Jim Oliver's Smokehouse, a landmark at Monteagle since 1960, burned to the ground on Tuesday.

Officials said the restaurant and gift shop were gone, though the lodge and 20 cabins were spared.

Jim Oliver had set up the restaurant that became a popular spot along the Dixie Highway.

When he died in May 2007, a son and daughter, took over the operation.

The business's website said it had over 70 employees and 500 seats. The 10,000 square foot general store was full of antiques and old-fashioned goods.

The fire began in the restaurant portion.

More than two dozen area fire departments sent units to the blaze that sent plumes of smoke high in the sky.

