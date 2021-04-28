Burglary Suspect Apprehended By Bradley County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit

Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, to a barn on Cohulla Road SE in reference to a burglary in progress.

While en route, a deputy made contact with the suspect’s vehicle, at which time the vehicle veered off down a driveway, drove through a fence and crashed into a tree. Two men exited the vehicle and proceeded to run.

One deputy deployed his K-9 partner, who successfully apprehended the driver.

The driver was identified as Curtis Collier and was transported to Erlanger Hospital by LifeForce due to injuries sustained from K-9 apprehension. The suspect’s vehicle, which held the stolen property in plain sight, has been seized and transported to the BradleyCounty Justice Center for a forensics investigation.

Sheriff Steve Lawson said, “First of all, I want to praise my deputies and the K-9 involved in this case and commend their quick response. If you take the chance of breaking the law in Bradley County, you will suffer the consequences. I believe this is a great example of how we will use every resource available to put a stop to those who take advantage of the people in our community. Don’t run from the law. Our K-9s do their job well and they will run faster than you every time.”

Curtis Collier has been charged with two counts of burglary, one count of theft and one count of evading arrest.

At this time, the passenger’s location is unknown. This is an open investigation.