Old Mattress Factory Being Converted To Condos Burns On Holtzclaw Avenue

Saturday, April 3, 2021
- photo by CFD

The Chattanooga Fire Department began working a second-alarm commercial fire at the corner of E. 13th Street and S. Holtzclaw Avenue at 2:48 a.m. Saturday.

 

Blue Shift companies could see flames as they were responding. They found a fully involved two-story blaze. The structure was burning from one end to the other.

 

This is a former mattress warehouse in the process of being converted into condos. Crews set up aerial operations to extinguish the flames. It was a defensive attack because of the size of the fire and the building. Firefighters also put out a fire at a nearby structure and worked to keep flames from spreading any further.

 

There are no injuries at this time. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

 

Mutual Aid departments from across the area were working at city fire halls and helped with a tractor trailer fire in East Lake on Saturday morning..

 

Responding units and agencies include: Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 9, Quint 14, Engine 4, Engine 12, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 15, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS, Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue’s Support Services, CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, EPB, CPD, Hamilton County 911’s Incident Dispatch Unit. 


- photo by CFD

