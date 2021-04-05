Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 49 New Cases; Tennessee Has 7 More Deaths

 Monday, April 5, 2021 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Monday, April 5, 2021

Hamilton County had 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,805. There has been one more death from the virus, a black female, aged 71-80, for a total of 479 in the county. 

There are 46 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,681, which is 97 percent, and there are 645 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 817,022 on Monday with 523 new cases. There have been seven more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,929, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 810 people hospitalized from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 7.286 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 792,086, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,075 cases; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,153 cases; 145 deaths

Grundy County: 1,754 cases; 31 deaths

Marion County: 3,065 cases; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,318 cases; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,940 cases; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,271 cases; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,643 cases; 29 deaths

Knox County: 48,711 cases; 621 deaths

Davidson County: 86,068 cases; 907 deaths

Shelby County: 90,982 cases; 1,564 deaths


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 5, 2021

Woman, 20, Was Sitting On Bed With Her 2 Young Children When She Was Killed

April 5, 2021

Knoxville Man Arrested For Attempting To Provide Material Support To ISIS


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat with her two young children on a bed. David Robinson is charged in the murder at East Lake Courts just after midnight Thursday. ... (click for more)

Benjamin Alan Carpenter, also known as “Abu Hamza,” 31, was arrested on March 24, in Knoxville following the return of a federal grand jury indictment charging him with attempting to provide ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Woman, 20, Was Sitting On Bed With Her 2 Young Children When She Was Killed

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she sat with her two young children on a bed. David Robinson is charged in the murder at East Lake Courts just after midnight Thursday. Robinson placed the 911 call after the incident. He initially said he and the woman were playing with the gun and it went off. Witnesses said the pair had been arguing throughout ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Historical Fiction

One of the best fiction books ever written in my eyes was entitled “The Third Bullet” by the film critic of the Washington Post, Steven Hunter. It was written in 2013 and the hero, former Marine sniper Bob Lee Swagger – a totally fictitious guy – was called in to investigate one of the most enduring controversies of our time - the JFK assassination - in Dallas. The book is so good ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)

Lee Women Fall To Mississippi College In Gulf South Championship

The No. 2 Lee women's soccer team saw a successful spring season come to a disappointing end on Saturday afternoon falling to the No. 9 Mississippi College Choctaws, 3-0 in the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series Final. A sluggish first half doomed the Lady Flames as they conceded two goals in the first 26 minutes. Mississippi College jumped on the board on a goal ... (click for more)


