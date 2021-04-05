Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 49 New Cases; Tennessee Has 7 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,805. There has been one more death from the virus, a black female, aged 71-80, for a total of 479 in the county.



There are 46 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,681, which is 97 percent, and there are 645 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 817,022 on Monday with 523 new cases. There have been seven more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,929, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 810 people hospitalized from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 7.286 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 792,086, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,075 cases; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,153 cases; 145 deaths



Grundy County: 1,754 cases; 31 deaths



Marion County: 3,065 cases; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,318 cases; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,940 cases; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,271 cases; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,643 cases; 29 deaths



Knox County: 48,711 cases; 621 deaths



Davidson County: 86,068 cases; 907 deaths



Shelby County: 90,982 cases; 1,564 deaths