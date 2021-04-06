3 Men Arrested In Lafayette On Drug Charges

 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Three men were arrested on Monday in Lafayette on multiple drug charges.

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Lafayette Street Crimes Unit and Dalton Narcotics Unit  were following up on a drug complaint at 327 Joe Roberson Road, Lafayette (Villanow Community).

Agents located over four pounds of methamphetamine, an amount of MDMA (Ecstasy), approximately two ounces of marijuana, and a stolen truck out of Meigs County, Tn. 

 The following people were arrested:

Thomas Garrison, 73, Dalton, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Donald Mark Brown, 49, Lafayette, possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Lynch, 33, Chatsworth, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and theft by receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges pending.


