Mayoral Candidate Kim White Receives More Than $350,000 Since Previous Financial Filing; Total Contributions Exceed $984,000

In her most recent financial filing, Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White said she received more than 450 donations amounting to $350,000. Donations to her campaign now total $984,843.50, ranging from $5 to $1,600. More than 1,425 donors from every ZIP code of the city have contributed to her campaign since August, campaign officials said.





“We are entering the final week of this campaign with an overwhelming surge of support,” said Ms.

White. “From the beginning, we have measured our ability to reach and rally voters through what is tangible: our growing volunteer base, countless conversations with supporters, thousands of voters who cast ballots and unbelievable funds raised. Unlike irrelevant polls that have consistently underestimated us, this filing directly reflects the true strength of our campaign. We look to Election Day with incredible optimism for the future of our city.”

As of today, 40 percent of all donations are $200 or less and 50 percent are $250 or less. A majority of donors are small business owners, retirees and homemakers.

Fundraising is managed by treasurer Mary Kilbride and a finance committee comprised of civic and business leaders led by Mitch Patel and Alexis Bogo.