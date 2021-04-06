 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Has 12 More COVID Deaths, 1,004 New Cases

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have were 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,761.

There were 1,004 new cases, as that total reached 857,307 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 59,192, which is an increase of 89 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,423 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; 242 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,184 cases; 60 deaths; 171 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,176 cases, up 2; 11 deaths; 60 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,263 cases, up 5; 78 deaths, up 1; 269 hospitalizations, up 2

Whitfield County: 14,615 cases, up 12; 224 deaths; 726 hospitalizations

April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

City Looking At Ways To Deal With Increasingly Problematic Weather

Some city staff members have been studying how the city could be better prepared in the face of more and more frequent rounds of severe weather and health threats. Jermaine Freeman, Kristen Hewes, and Lara Freeman gave the City Council a presentation on their regional resiliency plan. Because of the increasing number of extreme weather events, the city found it to be a worthwhile ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vol LB Kayos A Cat

My pal Steve Spurrier had a very simple and quite explicit rule for his team through the years he was a very successful football coach. “If you ever hit a girl, regardless of any circumstance, don’t even bother coming by my office. Pack up your things and get out of this state. I’ll handle all the paper work, inform the university you are no longer fit to be a student, and I will ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)


