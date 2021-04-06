Georgia Has 12 More COVID Deaths, 1,004 New Cases
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have were 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,761.
There were 1,004 new cases, as that total reached 857,307 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 59,192, which is an increase of 89 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,423 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; 242 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,184 cases; 60 deaths; 171 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,176 cases, up 2; 11 deaths; 60 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,263 cases, up 5; 78 deaths, up 1; 269 hospitalizations, up 2
Whitfield County: 14,615 cases, up 12; 224 deaths; 726 hospitalizations