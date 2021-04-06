Hamilton County Has 1 More Virus Death, 35 New Cases; Tennessee Has 38 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,840. There has been one more death from the virus, a white female, aged 81 or older for a total of 480 in the county.



There are 74 patients hospitalized and 18 in Intensive Care Units. Six others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 31 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,754, which is 97 percent, and there are 606 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 818,008 on Tuesday with 986 new cases. There have been 38 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,967, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 853 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 44 more than on Monday.



Testing numbers are above 7.294 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 793,488, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,077 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,194 cases, up 41; 147 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 1,756 cases, up 2; 31 deaths



Marion County: 3,067 cases, up 2; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,319 cases, up 1; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,941 cases, up 1; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,271 cases; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,646 cases, up 1; 28 deaths, down 1



Knox County: 48,764 cases, up 53; 621 deaths



Davidson County: 86,170 cases, up 102; 915 deaths, up 8



Shelby County: 91,035 cases, up 53; 1,565 deaths, up 1