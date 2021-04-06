Chattanoogans Julie Davis, Greg Bagby Named EdTech National Award Winners

Finalists and winners for the EdTech Awards 2021 - including two from Chattanooga - have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Celebrating its 11th year, the U.S.-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.

Greg Bagby, coordinator of Instructional Technology with the Hamilton County Schools, has been named a finalist in the “School Leader” category.

Julie Daniel Davis, adjunct instructor at UT Chattanooga and creator of the Voice in Education podcast, has been named a finalist in the “Educator Setting a Trend” category.

The EdTech Award recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

This year’s finalists and winners include:



This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

