 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Chattanoogans Julie Davis, Greg Bagby Named EdTech National Award Winners

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Julie Davis and Greg Bagby
Julie Davis and Greg Bagby

Finalists and winners for the EdTech Awards 2021 - including two from Chattanooga - have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Celebrating its 11th year, the U.S.-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.

Greg Bagby, coordinator of Instructional Technology with the Hamilton County Schools, has been named a finalist in the “School Leader” category.

Julie Daniel Davis, adjunct instructor at UT Chattanooga and creator of the Voice in Education podcast, has been named a finalist in the “Educator Setting a Trend” category.

The EdTech Award recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

This year’s finalists and winners include:

FINALIST & WINNERS LIST – https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/

This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

 


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 6, 2021

City Looking At Ways To Deal With Increasingly Problematic Weather

April 6, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More Virus Death, 35 New Cases; Tennessee Has 38 More Deaths


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Some city staff members have been studying how the city could be better prepared in the face of more and more frequent rounds of severe weather and health threats. Jermaine Freeman, Kristen ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,840. There has been one more death from the virus, a white female, aged 81 or older for a total of 480 in the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

City Looking At Ways To Deal With Increasingly Problematic Weather

Some city staff members have been studying how the city could be better prepared in the face of more and more frequent rounds of severe weather and health threats. Jermaine Freeman, Kristen Hewes, and Lara Freeman gave the City Council a presentation on their regional resiliency plan. Because of the increasing number of extreme weather events, the city found it to be a worthwhile ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vol LB Kayos A Cat

My pal Steve Spurrier had a very simple and quite explicit rule for his team through the years he was a very successful football coach. “If you ever hit a girl, regardless of any circumstance, don’t even bother coming by my office. Pack up your things and get out of this state. I’ll handle all the paper work, inform the university you are no longer fit to be a student, and I will ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors