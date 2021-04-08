Police Blotter: Woman Feigns Kidnapping When Other Guy Shows Up; Pair Makes Off With Woman's Purse Left Outside Walmart

A man on Caruthers Road told police he wanted to report that the girl he is on and off again with was threatening to accuse him of holding her hostage. The man showed police a video where she said he was not holding her hostage and that she did it because she didn't want the other guy that had pulled up to see her to know what was going on. Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the parking lot behind Massey Law Firm, 6712 Dupre Road. Officers located an abandoned vehicle and, upon checking the registration, the vehicle confirmed stolen out of Alabama.

The vehicle had a key on the center console and was locked. Mostellers Towing towed the vehicle.* * *A woman on E. 11th Street told police that someone from the Social Security Office had called her and told her that someone stole her Social Security number and wanted her to pay fees and provide her banking information. Police told the woman that the phone call was a fraud and they were attempting to steal from her. She assured police that she did not provide the caller with the wanted information and that she did not make any financial transaction.* * *A man on Alabama Avenue told police that his vehicle was taken from him and his ex got him arrested for it. The man had a title for the vehicle, but it was not in his name. Police told him to take his ex to court over the vehicle.* * *Police spoke with a man and woman on Maple Street Court who said they were both in a verbal disorder with a man named "Darrell" over him living with the man. "Darrell," whose last name is unknown, left prior to police arrival. "Darrell" is said to be a white middle-aged man about 67 inches tall, with a thin build.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. A loss prevention agent told police that she watched a white female grab a small handbag out of clothing. She said the woman then walked to the electronics department and stuffed several electronics into the bag. The woman then passed all points of store sales and got inside a blue BMW and sped away. The employee is still checking the cameras and will update police as needed.* * *A man told police that he was in an altercation with another man in front of a gas station on Rossville Boulevard. He said he did not know the man who confronted him, but he said that he insulted him. After the insult, the man approached him and told him to leave. The verbal confrontation ended with both of the men throwing punches at each other. The man said that neither of them was injured, and the other man had left. The man told police he did not want to press charges, he just wanted police to be aware in case the other man came back.* * *While at the city fuel pumps, 1001 E. 12th St., police were approached by an employee of city Public Works. The man said he placed a Stihl 201T chainsaw in the bucket of his boom truck prior to stopping for lunch. He said he believes the saw was taken at the Mapco on 20th Street at approximately 11:15-11:30 a.m. The man was unable to provide a serial number for the saw, but said the saw is engraved with the city of Chattanooga emblem.* * *An employee called police from Mystik, 6024 Dayton Blvd., to report a man had been acting strangely and screaming randomly. She said she wanted the man trespassed from the property. Police trespassed the man and transported him to the Circle K, 5501 Hwy. 153 without incident.* * *Police made a traffic stop at E. 37th Street/Rossville Boulevard. The two men were on their way to the Corner Market to purchase beer. Both were extremely cooperative and allowed officers to search their vehicle. Nothing was located and they were sent on their way without incident.* * *A woman on E. 51st Street told police that she thinks her daughter has her Social Security check. After speaking with the woman's oldest daughter, she told police that her mother is in poor health and that her and her sister pays the bills for their mother, but has not gotten the check yet this month. Police asked the woman to contact the Social Security office and see if they can give her a status on her check. She said she would do that and give police a call back if need be.* * *A man on Mountain View Court told police that he was hanging with a friend. He said that a woman was drunk causing problems and yelling at him and his friend. He said the woman left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan before police arrival. Police checked the area for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it.

* * *



While working an extra job at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, an officer was approached by a woman who said she left her purse by accident outside of Walmart next to the building. She said when she returned for it, it was gone. Police checked Walmart video footage and saw two suspects, a black male and a black female, walk off with the woman's purse towards the Cheddar's restaurant. Police were able to print a photo of the suspects and gave it to the woman. The woman said her purse contained her cell phone, cash, debit/credit cards, driver's license, Social Security card and medical cards, etc., all of which were stolen. A BOLO will be created on the man and woman.