Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 26 - April 1:

03-28-21

McClure, Robert, 45, of 152 Whittemore Street, Ringgold, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Public Drunk.

Weaver, Casey Danyel, 32, of 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

Farris, Barry Eugene, 57, of 114 Friar Tuck Road NE, Rome, GA, arrested on charge of Interference with Custody.

Farris, Dylan Ivan, 17, of 114 Friar Ruck Road NE, Rome, GA, arrested on charge of Interference with Custody.

McNeely, Jerald Lee, 31, of 223 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

03-29-21

Ramey, Suzanne, 22, of 16 S. Lynn Circle, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Public Drunk and Giving False Name/Address/DOB to Officers.

03-31-21

Steinle, Alan Dean, 63, of 321 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, GA, arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass After Notice and Theft by Shoplifting.

Scholtz, Brandon Lee, 24, of 1 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Public Drunk.

04/01/21

Thornburgh, Robert, 52, of 12349 N. Highway 27, Chickamauga, GA, arrested on charges of Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Hit and Run.