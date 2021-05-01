Multiple People Injured After Deck Collapses At Zoi's Restaurant At Harbor Lights Marina; 2 Critically Hurt

Multiple people were injured Saturday afternoon after a deck collapsed at Zoi’s Restaurant at Harbor Lights Marina.

At 4 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting 40+ people had fallen from a collapsed deck at Zoi’s Restaurant at 9700 Hixson Pike.



The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting multiple injuries and requested a mutual aid response. Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene.

HCEMS sent five ambulances and five supervisors to the scene. HCEMS officials reported 11 patients were transported to the hospital, two with critical injuries and nine with non-critical injuries.



Damages are unknown at this time. Hamilton County Building Codes has been notified and will inspect the deck to find the cause of the collapse.