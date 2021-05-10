County Schools Say Masks Will Be Optional For Students, Staff Starting June 1

Hamilton County School officials said Monday that beginning June 1, mask wearing will be optional for students and staff.

Officials said, "We wanted to provide a reminder and an update regarding masks.

"On March 15, we retired the Phase Tracker and committed to maintaining Phase 3 mitigation strategies through the end of this school year.

According to our Reentry and Continuous Learning Plan, those mitigation strategies include masks being optional for grades K-2 except when students and staff are outside the classroom in the building.

"In accordance with Governor Lee’s Executive Order 80, which calls for the lifting of mask requirements by the end of May, masks will be optional for all grades and all staff as of June 1. We will continue to monitor community spread of COVID-19 cases and reassess our mitigation strategies if necessary."