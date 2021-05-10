Adult, Child Taken To The Hospital After Fire In East Lake

The American Red Cross is assisting several families following a residential structure fire in East Lake Monday night.

One adult and one child were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and further evaluation.

A total of five adults and four children were displaced.

The call came out at 6:21 p.m.

to a house in the 3100 block of Dodds Avenue. The home has been converted into several apartments. Responding firefighters were informed that all of the occupants were out of the residence.

They found fire in one of the apartments and Engine 9’s crew made an aggressive interior attack. They got the flames knocked down in a matter of minutes and all of the companies on the scene worked together to resolve the incident.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 14, Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Blue Shift) and CFD Investigations responded.