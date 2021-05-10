 Tuesday, May 11, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Adult, Child Taken To The Hospital After Fire In East Lake

Monday, May 10, 2021
- photo by CFD

The American Red Cross is assisting several families following a residential structure fire in East Lake Monday night.

 

One adult and one child were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and further evaluation.

A total of five adults and four children were displaced.

 

The call came out at 6:21 p.m.

to a house in the 3100 block of Dodds Avenue. The home has been converted into several apartments. Responding firefighters were informed that all of the occupants were out of the residence. 

 

They found fire in one of the apartments and Engine 9’s crew made an aggressive interior attack. They got the flames knocked down in a matter of minutes and all of the companies on the scene worked together to resolve the incident.

 

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.  

 

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 14, Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Blue Shift) and CFD Investigations responded. 

 


May 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 10, 2021

How Jenny Hill Became Chattanooga's Ultimate Multi-Tasker; New City Council Member To Serve On School Board Until August 2022

May 10, 2021

Man Has Critical Injuries After Shooting On Monday Afternoon At Highway 58 Circle K


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE 2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga GAMBLING POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Jenny Hill right now is the ultimate Chattanooga multi-tasker, who wants to be a positive contributor in all the various facets of her life, too. Not only has she served on the Hamilton ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said a man has critical injuries after a shooting on Monday afternoon at the Circle K in the 4800 block of Highway 58. It happened in the parking lot. The man suffered ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE 2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga GAMBLING POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BROCKWAY, MICHAEL R 2463 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212379 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

How Jenny Hill Became Chattanooga's Ultimate Multi-Tasker; New City Council Member To Serve On School Board Until August 2022

Jenny Hill right now is the ultimate Chattanooga multi-tasker, who wants to be a positive contributor in all the various facets of her life, too. Not only has she served on the Hamilton County School Board from District 6 since 2018, when she beat Michael Henry for Joe Galloway’s vacated seat, but she was also recently elected to the District 2 City Council seat in the April ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Use It, Or Lose It”

Just one month ago, the America people were clamoring for the COVID vaccine. In mid-April, the United States was inoculating quite nearly 3 million doses a day, yet today our heroic health department heroes can’t give enough of the life-saving serum away. I am just like the health officials who have helpless watched as 582,081 Americans have died (as of 6 p.m. yesterday) and, closer ... (click for more)

Sports

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors