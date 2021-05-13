Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,765.There are 860 new cases, as that total reaches 888,784 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 62,503, which is an increase of 78 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,756 cases, up 2; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,250 cases, down 1; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizations, down 1Dade County: 1,222 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,605 cases, up 11; 80 deaths, up 1; 290 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 14,900 cases, up 7; 231 deaths; 757 hospitalizations

Police Blotter: Sneaky Driver With Bedazzled License Plate Still On The Loose; Stolen Vehicle Ended Up 3 Houses Down

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 31 More Cases

Georgia Has 17 More Coronavirus Deaths And 860 New Cases

An anonymous caller from N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police someone in a dark gray or black Audi wanted him to get in the vehicle. Police observed the dark gray Audi Q7 with a temporary tag and

Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,708. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. The number