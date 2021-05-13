Georgia Has 17 More Coronavirus Deaths And 860 New Cases
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,765.
There are 860 new cases, as that total reaches 888,784 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,503, which is an increase of 78 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,756 cases, up 2; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,250 cases, down 1; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 1,222 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,605 cases, up 11; 80 deaths, up 1; 290 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,900 cases, up 7; 231 deaths; 757 hospitalizations