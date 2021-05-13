Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 31 More Cases
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,708. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,705, which is 98 percent, and there are 507 active cases.
There are 46 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. Of those hospitalized, 13 are county residents.