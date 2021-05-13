Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,708. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,705, which is 98 percent, and there are 507 active cases.There are 46 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. Of those hospitalized, 13 are county residents.

Police Blotter: Sneaky Driver With Bedazzled License Plate Still On The Loose; Stolen Vehicle Ended Up 3 Houses Down

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 31 More Cases

Georgia Has 17 More Coronavirus Deaths And 860 New Cases

An anonymous caller from N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police someone in a dark gray or black Audi wanted him to get in the vehicle. Police observed the dark gray Audi Q7 with a temporary tag and ...

