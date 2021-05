Rep. Mike Carter, 67, died Saturday night after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

He earlier had a very serious bout with Covid-19.

Prior to going to the state legislature, he was an attorney and served as a General Sessions Court judge.

He had represented District 29 since 2012.

At one time, he was an assistant county attorney representing the Sheriff's Office.

He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and got his law degree from University of Memphis.