Food City To Allow Associates And Shoppers To Go Without Masks If Fully Vaccinated

Effective on Thursday, Food City associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined by the CDC will no longer be required to wear a face mask, unless required by state or local laws.

Fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge. Fully vaccinated customers are welcome to shop without their masks as well.

Officials said, "You should continue to wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated or if you prefer to do so as a safety precaution. We will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of our stores."