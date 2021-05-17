Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 27 New Cases; State Has 4 More Deaths

 Monday, May 17, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County had 27 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,814. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,835, which is 98 percent, and there are 483 active cases.

There are 41 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID.  Of those hospitalized, 14 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 858,355 on Monday with 209 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,327 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 670 people hospitalized from the virus, which is three more than on Sunday. 

Testing numbers are above 7.842 million across the state.


The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit on Monday afternoon took a juvenile suspect into custody regarding the May 8 shooting at the Cheddar's restaurant parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel ... (click for more)

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday the emergency bridge repair project at the freeway over the Mississippi River at Memphis has been awarded to Kiewit ... (click for more)

Due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, Volkswagen Chattanooga will suspend production activities during the weeks of June 7 and June 14. Regular production operations will resume ... (click for more)



The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit on Monday afternoon took a juvenile suspect into custody regarding the May 8 shooting at the Cheddar's restaurant parking lot at 2014 Gunbarrel Road. A 27-year-old man was shot during the incident. The teen is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was booked into the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced Monday the emergency bridge repair project at the freeway over the Mississippi River at Memphis has been awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure Group. The selection was based on qualifications, experience, and availability of personnel and equipment, officials said. The contractor is expected to start work as early ... (click for more)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

About five years ago a goofy bunch of Nashville bureaucrats were threatening Orange Grove, Chattanooga’s gem for the intellectually and physically challenged adults. In my columns I blistered the bums, letting them know in no uncertain terms the real leaders of our community weren’t about to let that happen. Yet I was so worried about it I went “undercover,” privately talking to ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. New England opened the scoring to take the lead just before the break. Justin Rennicks got the final Revs II touch on the ball, and it deflected off Chattanooga defender Jason Ramos before trickling in. Revolution Academy product Noel Buck ... (click for more)

Former McCallie track and field standout, Hakim McMorris finished third at the PAC 12 Track & Field Championships this past weekend. Competing at Loker Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California this past weekend, McMorris had an impressive showing. The 6’4”, 190 pound Cal-Berkeley sophomore won the 100, 400, 110 high hurdles, high jump and long jump during ... (click for more)


