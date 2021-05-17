Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 27 New Cases; State Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 27 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,814. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,835, which is 98 percent, and there are 483 active cases.



There are 41 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. Of those hospitalized, 14 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 858,355 on Monday with 209 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,327 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 670 people hospitalized from the virus, which is three more than on Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 7.842 million across the state.



